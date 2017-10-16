Sylvan Lake hounours local businesses at annual awards

The Mermaid Ball and Business Awards were held on Oct. 13

The annual Mermaid Ball brought together business owners from around Sylvan Lake to celebrate the business community in town.

This year marks 40 years of the ball and awards in Sylvan Lake. The Mermaid Ball began in Sylvan Lake in 1977, when the population was at 1,837 people and the average annual income was $15,000.

Dwayne Stoesz, past president of the Chamber of Commerce, called the ball a historic event.

“We gather here for this historic and inspiring occasion to celebrate the life and time and abundant prosperity of Sylvan Lake. We celebrate it culture, its evolution and growth, but most of all we come together to celebrate as a community of people both past and present.” said Stoesz.

During the program of the award ceremony, Stoesz recognized those from the past 40 years, who have helped get Sylvan Lake to where it is today.

Among those was was what was known as the Sylvan Lake Business Group, which would later be known as the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Present at the awards was Al Fisher, a founding member of the group that would become the Chamber of Commerce.

“Forty years ago there was a very small but dedicated group of business people who came together and recognized a vision of what we could be,” said Stoesz.

Forty-two businesses or individuals from the Sylvan Lake business community were honoured as finalists in the 10 different categories.

Megan Epp, winning of the Businesswoman of the Year award, said it was an honour to be recognized alongside other amazing businesswomen.

“Everyone in the category is just amazing, they can do really anything,” Epp said when accepting her award.

All together 10 awards were given out to 10 deserving businesses or individuals form the community.

When speaking to the gathered crowd, MLA Don MacIntyre thanked the hard work and dedication each business owner in Sylvan Lake has put into, not only their business, but also the community.

“Thank you for putting up with all the garbage from your government,” MacIntyre said.

The winners of the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Business awards are:

Customer Service Excellence Award: Sylvan Lake Sobey’s

Marketing Excellence Award: Best Body Fitness

Visitor Friendly Award: Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market

Green Business Award: Clean Conscience Recycling

Employee of the Year Award: Sian Grant, Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Brody Wells, Canadian Jetpack Adventures – Flyboard in Canada

Cheryl Darling Award for Businesswoman of the Year: Megan Epp, House Of Music

New Businesses of the Year: The Wood Shed – Axe Throwing

Small Business of the Year Award: LUCID Tattooing and Design

Large Business of the Year Award: DQ Grill & Chill



Brody Wells with Canadian Jetpack Adventures won Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the annual awards.

Megan Epp from House of Music was awarded the Cheryl Darling Award for Businesswoman of the Year.

The Green Business Award went to Clean Conscience Recycling. Leanne Bertram also wore a dress made from upcylcled fabrics to the award ceremony.

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library employee Sian Grant won the Employee of the Year award at the ceremony.

DQ Chill and Grill won the Large Business of the Year award at the Mermaid Ball and Business Awards, Oct. 13.

The award for Customer Service Excellence went to Sylvan Lake Sobeys.

The Sylvan Lake Farmer’s Markets was recognized as the Visitor Friendly place in Sylvan Lake.