Sylvan Lake Mosquito Grey take home championship title

The home team took the championship after coming from behind in two games

The 2017 Tier 2 Mosquito CABL Champions, the Sylvan Lake Grey. Pictured: Coaches - Clayton Harrison, Byron Lloyd, Jarvis Gamroth, Tom Witty Players - Korbyn Pollock, Jaxon Lloyd, Max Harrison, Adam Holladay, Easton Gamroth, Adam Darbel, Parker Harrison, Zac Brayden-Morris, Madden Witty Front row - Jake Witty. Missing from the photo is Adam Clavier and Parker Zuberbier. Photo Submitted

The Sylvan Lake Mosquito Grey team recently took home the championship title after winning two victories from behind.

Assistant Coach Tom Witty said the team gave the games everything they had.

Giving it their all worked out for the best, as seen in two particularly tough games at the end of the season.

“It took everything they had to pull it off, including two come from behind victories,” Witty said in an email.

The Grey team played Drayton Valley in the semi-final.

Though they beat Drayton Valley in the end, it didn’t always appear that was going to be the case.

The team was trailing going into the final innings, and things looked rough for the home team.

In the final inning of the semi-final, Grey was able to tie it up.

The Sylvan Lake Grey went into an extra inning where they were able to take the win.

In the championship game against Rocky Mountain House, the outlook seemed much the same, as Grey trailed behind in the game.

“In the Final versus Rocky Mountain House, Team Grey rallied from a 6 run deficit,” said Witty.

In the final inning of the title game, it could have gone to anyone. In the end Team Grey rallied hard and took the top spot.

Mosquito Grey’s head coach Clayton Harrison said it is clear the team has improved over the season.

“They have really improved you can see it in every game they’ve played this season,” said Harrison.

The team’s improvements could especially be seen in difficult games against Tier 1 teams.

According to Harrison, Team Grey was able to give those team’s a run for their money during play.

“We either beat or gave some tough Tier 1 teams a good challenge throughout the season,” explained Harrison.

The team’s success wouldn’t be possible without some very dedicated people.

Harrison said the season wouldn’t have been what it was without the dedication of many volunteers.

In particular he wanted to thank the assistant coaches and the team manager for all their help during the season.

“The assistant coaches, Tom Witty, Byron Lloyd and Jarvis Gamroth were an enormous help,” said Harrison.

Harrison also called out the help of Amy Harrison, the team’s manager, saying her help was invaluable.