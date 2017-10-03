Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate

On Sept. 28 the Bentley Hotel reported an armed robbery and the Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect responsible.

RCMP were dispatched at 11:36 a.m. after a male entered the hotel via a rear door and demanded cash from one of the employees. The male brandished what was described as a handgun and pointed it at the employee. He fled the hotel with cash and was seen to drive away in a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with a lift kit. The truck was seen heading east out of town.

The suspect male has been described as:

– Wearing a mask

– Darker skinned

– Wearing blue jeans, underwear showing

– Wearing a black hoody with a red ball cap

– Slight build / approximately 5’8” tall

There was a patron in the hotel bar and several employees; no one was injured during the robbery.

The RCMP do not have a suspect photo available at this time. If one is made available, and update will be sent out.

RCMP continue to investigate this occurrence. If you have information about this investigation, please call the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.