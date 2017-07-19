Sylvan Lake’s newsest coffee shop now open

Cafe Belles Eaux is owned and opperated by jazz musician Beth Arrison

NOW OPEN - Cafe Belles Eaux is now open in the Cobb’s Building and serving baked goods and fresh coffee. Photo Submitted by Beth Arrison

Sylvan Lake has a new addition to its line-up of businesses.

Cafe Belles Eaux, which means beautiful water, recently opened in the foyer of Cobb’s under the ownership of Beth Arrison, a jazz musician turned baker and cafe owner.

“The opportunity came up while I was renting space to teach music there. I just kind of jumped on it,” Arrison said.

While Arrison says music is a priority in her life, opening the little cafe is giving her a chance to expand upon work she has been doing for years.

Sometimes it can be hard to be a musician and another job is needed. For Arrison it has almost always been in some sort of cafe.

The cafe allows Arrison to bake for people, which she calls therapeutic and makes her happy.

“I’ve always loved to bake for people, they just seem to enjoy what I make,” she said.

Music and baking have been two of her favourite things to do. She says she hopes to somehow combine the two in the cafe.

She would like to see music of local artists played in the cafe for customers to enjoy.

“Maybe I will be able to set up poetry or jam nights or something at the cafe,” she said.

Small jam night or musical performances in a cafe setting is not uncommon, and is done at many cafes across North America.

Arrison says she has also played at various cafes across the country.

“I wouldn’t say the two go together but maybe they complement each other.”

The cafe doesn’t specialize in what you may think of when a small cafe or coffeeshop comes to mind.

Yes there is coffee and lattes, there is also baked goods such as cinnamon buns, but the feature is a little different.

Cafe Belles Eaux features crepes, and Arrison says they are a big hit.

“People so far really seem to like the crepes,” she said.

Along with crepes, Arrison also makes pie and cinnamon bus. Soon she plans to introduce bananas.

While she enjoys baking all items, Arrison says her favourite is baking pies.

She says it’s because it isn’t very common anymore.

“I love having pies on the menu. It isn’t something you see much anymore, homemade pie.”

She says the cafe will also be offering a sort of catering service. Cafe Belles Eaux is happy and willing to help prepare baked goods and desserts for family gatherings.

Pies have been particularly popular for those looking for something for a family gathering or reunion.

“We are a little more than a cafe, than just pie and coffee,” said Arrison.

The cinnamon buns are quickly becoming a favourite as well.

The recipe Arrison uses for her cinnamon buns is from her grandmother, though she says her grandmother didn’t teach her to bake.

She claims her baking ability to be self taught from her days as a teenager living on a farm near Penhold.

“There isn’t much else to do on a farm. You are kind of isolated out there,” said Arrison.

Cafe Belles Eaux is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and is located in the Cobb’s Building on 50 Street.