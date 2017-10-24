Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

Health Canada is issuing a recall notice for thousands of dishwashers that it says could be a potential fire hazard.

The agency says about 61,000 dishwashers sold between January 2013 and May 2015 are being recalled because the power cords can overheat and possibly spark a fire.

It says the affected brands are Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air.

There have been no injuries reported, but Health Canada says there are five reports of property damage in the United States, where 408,000 affected dishwashers have been sold.

No damage has been reported in Canada.

A full list of the models included in the recall can be seen on Health Canada’s website.

To check to see if your machine is recalled, you can find model and serial numbers printed on either the top of its inner door panel or on the right side of the dishwasher panel.

Anyone who owns one of these dishwashers is advised to stop using it immediately and call the Safety Recall Hotline at 1-888-965-5813 for a free inspection and repair.

The Canadian Press

Most Read