Three new faces on Chinook’s Edge School Board

Trustee election took place around the division on Oct. 16

While Chinook’s Edge School Division did not hold an election in Sylvan Lake on Oct. 16, three other school wards went to the polls to elect officials.

Wards 2,5 and 9 held an election for school board trustee, all other wards had their trustee elected through acclamation

Incumbent Trustee Sherry Cooper won the vote with 955 for Ward 2, which encompasses Penhold, Springbrook and Poplar Ridge.

Connie Huelsman was reelected as Ward 5 Trustee. She received 479 votes. Ward 5 is responsible for Spruce View and Bowden.

The final trustee elected to Chinook’s Edge Board is Melissa Copley with 623. Copley will be the trustee for Corsairs and Cremona in Ward 9.

Elected by acclamation is Joe-Anne Knispel-Matejka, Sylvan Lake; Colleen Butler, Ward 3; Holly Bilton, Ward 4; Allan Tarnoczi, Ward 6; Trudy James, Ward 7; and Gordon Kerr, Ward 8.

Election results will not be made official until Oct. 20, and trustees will be sworn in at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, when the board will also choose a new Board Chair.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

