Time is running out to have your say about the cannabis framework

Albertans have one week to give the provincial government their opinions on the Alberta Cannabis Framework.

The framework was released on Oct. 4, after the Government of Alberta sought “extensive public and stockholder feedback.” After the framework was announced the province began to seek input from the public.

The announced framework is a proposal of how to manage recreational marijuana before it becomes legal across Canada in July, 2018.

High-level details of the draft framework:

A minimum age of 18 to purchase and consume cannabis.

Provincial oversight and regulation of wholesaling and distribution of cannabis products through the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC).

A public possession limit for adults of 30 grams.

The ability to grow up to four cannabis plants, no taller than one metre, at home for personal use.

Restrictions on retail locations selling alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals together with cannabis.

Strict rules around zoning of retail locations and training for employees.

Province-wide restrictions on where cannabis can be used in public, with an emphasis on protecting children and limiting second-hand exposure.

Ability for municipalities to introduce additional restrictions on public consumption.

New tools to expand the ability of police to address drug-impaired driving.

Development of an extensive public education program.

“Our draft framework, developed with input from Albertans, is a starting point for managing cannabis in our province. We want to hear from as many Albertans as possible, and welcome their feedback before our government makes final decisions on this important topic,” said Kathleen Ganley, minister of justice and solicitor general

Albertans can provide feedback through a online survey, www.alberta.ca/cannabis, until midnight on Oct. 27.



