Town employee to receive AUMA award

Town Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Betty Osmond has been announced as the recipient of the 2017 Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA)/Society of Local Government Managers (SLGM) Dedicated Chief of Administrative Officer Award.

“This award is meaningful to me, as I have great respect for the two organizations that grant it. Municipal government administration is a challenging and ever-changing role, and I am delighted and honoured that Council thought I was a worthy candidate for this recognition. I thank Council and the staff who assisted them with my application – the award is a wonderful surprise,” Osmond stated in a press release.

Each year the award is given to individuals who are respected, work with a high level of integrity and have served their community for over 10 years as a CAO.

Since she moved to Sylvan Lake in 2010, Osmond has served as CAO for the town of Sylvan Lake for 11 years. Osmond’s service also includes 31 years in municipal government as a senior manager. She was nominated for the award by a community group including members from town council and staff.

Mayor Sean McIntyre is pleased to see her recognized with the award.

“The Town of Sylvan Lake has benefitted immensely from Betty’s experience and dedication – to not only her role as CAO, but to the concept of community. She is always aligned with Council direction and her organizational leadership has been instrumental in making our strategic vision a reality,” was his official statement.

Highlights of her contributions to the community include the introduction of a three-year budget process for the Town. Under her leadership, town council and staff performed an in-depth budget review and lobbied the provincial government for better healthcare services and funding for a regional wastewater pipeline.

Recently, Osmond was also honoured for her long-term involvement with The Rotary Club with the Paul Harris Fellow Award for her contribution to local projects, including the Lighthouse Fundraising and Development project.

Currently Osmond is focused on the development of an east to west waterfront strategy with the intention of boosting the economy by attracting tourists and developing business around tourism while also ensuring environmental protection is addressed.

Osmond will be presented with the award Nov. 22 at the AUMA Convention in Calgary.



