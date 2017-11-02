Town employee to retire after seven years service

Retirement is the next step for Betty Osmond, Sylvan Lake’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Once her contract ends on May 8, 2018, she will move on to the next part of her journey.

“Serving this community is a great privilege,” she stated in an official media release. She considers her time as the Town’s CAO a “great experience both professionally and personally” and says the town has become her and her family’s home.

She stated she intends to leave her position with the knowledge that the Town is headed in the right direction for a sustainable future. During the next six months, she will work with Council and the senior management team to ensure a “smooth leadership transition.”

“I’m confident that – given the appeal of our community, local economy, and municipal organization, we will have no problem attracting the right person for the job,” she said.

Mayor Sean McIntyre believes the “great strides” the community has made are due to Osmond’s leadership, experience and professional advice over the past seven years.

“Mrs. Osmond has served the Town of Sylvan Lake diligently and with excellence. CAO is a a vital leadership role in municipalities, and in a rapidly growing community like Sylvan Lake, it is crucial to have the right person for the job, which Betty certainly is,” McIntyre stated in a press release.

McIntyre also publicly thanked her on behalf of the Council and himself. ” I want to thank Mrs. Osmond for all of her hard work and the passion with which she has served our community,” he said.

Osmond has served the Town as an employee since 2010. A Request for Proposal will be sent out to find a firm that will oversee the recruitment process for a new CAO.



