Town seeks resident feedback on paid parking system

The Town will look at the possibility of adding addition payment kiosks before the Visitor Pay Parking program begins for its second year in 2018. Town and Council are looking for feedback from the public on how they feel the program went and what they would like to see changed. File Photo

Sylvan Lake Town Council and administration are seeking the public’s input on the Visitor Pay Parking program put into place this past summer.

Council was pleased to hear the program was considered to be a success by the town staff. However, Mayor and Council felt they needed to have the public’s feedback on the subject.

When the program was initially announced in the spring, Council promised an in-depth review, with public feedback, would be completed at the end of the Visitor Pay Parking in the autumn.

The information given to Council at the Oct. 9 meeting of Council was nice to have, but Council agreed a more in-depth analysis was needed.

The public can give their input on the program through an online form. Those giving their input must be a resident of Sylvan Lake, and have a valid e-mail address.

The public can give their feed back at https://forms.sylvanlake.ca/Visitor-Pay-Parking-Feedback.

There are a few areas Council will be looking at for next year’s run of the program, to make the system more streamlined and user-friendly.

Council is looking at the possibility of:

Adding a mobile payment app for online parking payment;

Installing additional pay parking signage;

Installing additional pay parking stations;

Including local commercial property owners as residents to receive parking at no charge;

Offering online parking ticket payment option.

These suggests come from staff and administration based on feedback during the summer months from visitors and residents.

The Town estimated the Visitor Pay Parking would bring in a revenue of $62,451 in 2017. The actual revenue for 2017 is $72,802. The Visitor Pay Parking program has the potential to bring in an additional $52,243 from parking citations.

Anything residents have to say about the program, good or bad, as well as suggests for next year are welcomed.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

