Traffic circle between Laura Avenue and Lantern Street to open at summer’s beginning

New developments to Gasoline Alley to accomodate increased traffic in area.

Just in time for the first day of summer, Red Deer County has completed and opened a new traffic circle at the intersection of Laura Avenue and Lantern Street in Red Deer.

A media release from the Red Deer County Operations Services stated the circle is part of a larger overall project known as the Laura Avenue Extension. It will include the construction of a flyover which starts in the City of Red Deer and connects with Laura Avenue at the north part of Gasoline Alley.

Construction on an additional traffic circle connecting Liberty Street and Laura Avenue is also planned for the near future.

According to Operations Services, traffic circles were chosen for the aforementioned areas, because they are designed to improve the flow of vehicles as they navigate intersections.

Red Deer County has predicted an influx of traffic in Gasoline Alley, in coming months and years, with numerous residential and commerical developments in the area.

The projects will coincide with major changes to the traffic flows from the south lanes of the QE2 highway, onto Gasoline Alley.

Red Deer County also extended a message of gratitude to motorists for their patience during all the work done so far.