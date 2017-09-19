Trustee candidates for Chinook’s Edge announced

Nomination Day was Sept. 18 with election day following on Oct. 16

Nominations for the trustees for Chinook’s Edge School Division Board are official.

Six of the nine wards will hold onto their trustees through acclamation. Included in this list are Joe-Anne Knispel-Metejka for Sylvan Lake (Ward 1) Colleen Butler for Delburne/Elnora (Ward 2), and Holly Bilton for Innisfail (Ward 3).

Further south, trustee candidates the trustees continuing on for another term are Allan Tarnoczi for Sundre (Ward 6) Trudy James for Olds (Ward 7) and Gord Kerr for Didsbury (Ward 8).

Seven candidates running in this election currently hold trustee positions with three of those spots bringing new names to the ballot. Incumbent Sherry Cooper for Penhold/Poplar Ridge/Springbrook (Ward 2) will be running against newcomer Brian Constantine. Incumbent Connie Huelsman for Bowden/Spruce View and Sandra Shippelt will both be on the Ward 5 ballot. Carstairs/Cremona’s current trustee Sheldon Ball will running alongside Melissa Copley for the Ward 9 vote.

For information on where you can vote, you can visit: rdcounty.ca/440/Where-Do-I-Vote

Election day is Monday, Oct. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Advanced voting will be available on Oct. 5 from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and Oct. 7 from 12 noon to 8p.m.

myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com