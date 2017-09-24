UPDATE: Dog attacks intruder during Springbrook home invasion

BREAK IN - Residents in Springbrook are calling their dog a hero after attacking an intruder during an attempted break in last week. photo submitted

Residents in Springbrook are hailing their their three-year-old Rottweiler a hero after he attacked an intruder last week.

Nicole and Paul Morellato left their home on the evening of Sept. 11th to meet friends for coffee. When they returned later that night, they came home to what Nicole described as a, “Murder scene.”

Their Rottweiler named Demon had blood down the front of his paws. “We thought Demon cut himself. I went into panic mode. When we came into the front living room by the window it was like a murder scene,” she said, adding they also have another dog, a Corgi-Rottweiler cross named Hemi. “After we check Demon we notice the curtain was blowing through the window and that is how we figured it out. We knew it was a break in right away because the glass was inside the living room.”

The couple called the police immediately. A short time later, the Blackfalds RCMP attended.

“We took Demon and laid him on the floor and gave him a water bath in the kitchen and there were no cuts and no marks on him,” said Nicole. “He was completely fine.”

After the incident, Nicole took to social media to warn her community about what had happened. From there, her post went viral getting hundreds of thousands of shares and even more comments.

“My intention was just to put it on our closed facebook group page to let people know this happened and to be on alert,” she said. “I also put another post on my page and that is the one that went viral. To say that I have 35,000 messages in my messenger is an understatement.”

As for Demon, Nicole calls him a hero.

“He is so gentle. He is a 120 pound lap dog,” said Nicole. “To say he is our hero is an understatement because he truly is. People have judgment on Rottweilers and when you look at many of them, and it all depends on how they’ve been raised – this guy is a gentle giant.”

Nicole said this is the second time she is calling Demon a hero.

“Two years ago I had a stroke – I actually had two in one week. Demon taught me to do the stairs again. I grabbed him by the collar and I said, ‘Take mommy up’. He took my weight down onto his front shoulders and he would do two steps until I did one. He took it on naturally. He’s amazing.”

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate.

