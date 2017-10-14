UPDATE: Man captures high speed chase on dash cam

RCMP received numerous complaints of erratic driving and threatening behaviour involving the same vehicle on Oct. 13th. The vehicle was involved in ramming a civilian vehicle and the civilian was struck when he exited his vehicle by one of the suspects. The vehicle was subsequently determined to be stolen and Sundre advised the neighbouring detachments to keep an eye out for it. The occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation and the matter is still under investigation.

By mid afternoon the vehicle was seen in Rocky Mountain House and attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful.

At about 4:25 p.m. a member from Sylvan Lake and a Traffic member attempted to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake as the suspects were now travelling east. During this attempt the members deployed a spike belt successfully and the suspects vehicle turned around and the member/members discharged his firearm. Two of the three occupants ran off and broke into a residence occupied by a family with young children. They were unsuccessful in stealing any vehicles however stole the occupants cell phones. The two males then proceeded to an adjacent farm house and broke into the unoccupied residence, stealing keys and a pickup truck. Members blocked this vehicle and the suspect rammed the police vehicle. Members discharged their firearms and ASIRT is investigating the members discharging their firearms while the RCMP is investigating the suspects activities throughout these incidents.

Two of the three occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.

All three occupants of the stolen vehicle were located. No charges have been laid as of yet. Investigation is ongoing. Further details will be provided when they become available.

If anyone has any information about this incident contact your local police detachment. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or at www.tipsubmit.com.

– Fawcett