UPDATE: Tom Petty pronounced dead in hospital

Tom Petty has been pronounced dead at a Santa Monica hospital after his family pulled life support, according to reports from multiple news outlets.

Perry had been reported as having died earlier in the day but the reports turned out to be erroneous.

The singer was on life support throughout much of Monday after suffering a full cardiac arrest in his home.

Petty’s wife, Dana York, had called 911 late Sunday night to ask for help after she found her husband not breathing.