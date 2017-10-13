Voting information for Oct. 16 election

Where to go and what to bring on election day

The municipal election is only days away, now is the best time to make a plan as to where and when to vote.

The municipal election for Sylvan Lake includes the election of town councillors and school board trustees.

Polls will be open in Sylvan Lake from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 16. Voting will be held at the Family and Community Centre.

Sylvan Lake will also be offering mobile polling locations, for those who are physically unable to make it to the community centre.

Mobile polls will be held at The Sylvan Lake Lodge from 10 a.m. to noon and at Bethany Sylvan Lake, from 1-4 p.m.

Those residing in Division 6 of Red Deer County can vote at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre or the Poplar Ridge Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All electors must show proof of age – voters much be over the age of 18. All voters will be asked to produce a piece of government issued identification which contains a photograph of the elector and establishes both the elector’s name and current residential address.

Candidates for Sylvan Lake Town Council:

Daryl Carriere, Megan Chernoff Hanson, Charles Everest, Ted Iverson, Kendall Kloss, Chris Lust , P. Barry McGeough, Tim Mearns, Graham Parsons, Jas Payne, Matthew Prete, Teresa Rilling, Star Roshuk, Deborah Wiens

Please note there is no election for mayor, as Mayor Sean McIntyre was reelected by acclamation.

Candidates for Red Deer County:

Mayoral: Debra Hanna and Jim Wood

Division 6: Pam Davidson, Christine Moore and Laura Stephan

Please note there is no election for Division 5, as Coun. Richard Lorenz was reelected by acclamation.

Chinook’s Edge School Board Trustee:

Ward 2: Sherry Cooper and Brian Constantine

Please note there is no election for Sylvan Lake trustee, as Joe-Anne Knispel-Matejka was reelected by acclamation.



