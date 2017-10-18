WATCH: ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting during crime spree

On Oct. 13, 2017, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting of a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old female.

On the same day at approximately 9 a.m., RCMP received multiple complaints of a pickup truck driving erratically in the area of Sundre. Through various checks, it was confirmed the truck had been stolen that day. RCMP received additional information that led them to believe the occupants of the truck had been involved in an attempted carjacking. Upon locating the pickup, an officer attempted to use a spike belt to immobilize it. The truck avoided the spike belt, was turned around, at which time an incident occurred resulting in the discharge of police service weapons. As the truck passed, one of the officers noted three individuals inside.

RCMP continued their pursuit and the truck proceeded to ram an occupied RCMP vehicle, resulting in the police vehicle airbags being set off and that vehicle being disabled. As a result of the collision, the truck went into the ditch and became immobilized. The male driver and a male passenger exited and fled. The female passenger was apprehended, transported to hospital, and treated for minor injuries sustained during the first shooting.

The two men who fled entered two different rural properties attempting to steal another vehicle. Upon gaining access into another truck, the two men drove back towards the highway. Officers, identifying the two individuals, had multiple interactions with their police vehicles and the pickup. Another incident occurred resulting in further discharging of police service weapons. The truck continued to travel a short distance across the highway, lost control, and then came to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and transported to hospital where he remains with serious injuries. The male passenger was uninjured and taken into police custody.

ASIRT’s investigation will continue to focus on the police conduct and circumstances surrounding the serious injuries sustained by the occupants of the truck. The RCMP will continue to investigate the criminal conduct of the individuals.

ASIRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed any portion of the pursuit involving the truck and the RCMP in the areas of Hwy. 20 and Township Road 394, to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.

– Fawcett