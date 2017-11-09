Wear purple for family violence prevention

Minister Irfan Sabir helps Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice & Solicitor General, with her purple ribbon before a recent question period. Photo Submitted

Alissa McDonald has challenged Sylvan Lake to wear the colour purple to support violence prevention

November is Family Violence Prevention month as proclaimed by Sylvan Lake’s town council.

To promote healthy relationships, Alissa McDonald with Vision for Non-Violence has issued a challenge to the community in Sylvan Lake to show their support.

Following Innisfail’s example, McDonald wants to see groups, organizations and businesses to wear purple in November to support family violence prevention.

McDonald would like those in the community to send in pictures of people wearing purple.

“I would love for you to send me your pictures so we could post online to show as a community we are working together to raise awareness on these important issues,” McDonald said in a press release.

Another way to show support of this initiative is to light up the night with purple lights.

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta, have teamed up with the Domestic and Relationship Violence Initiative Committee at the Women’s Outreach Centre to bring the Purple Light Nights campaign to Central Alberta.

The campaign hopes to starts a conversation about domestic violence by having a purple light shining on a porch, or stung up on the tree, or purple decorated store from.

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta is selling purple 60 watt light bulbs for $2 each, 75 watt bulbs for $3 or two for $5. Light bulbs can be purchased at the Women’s Outreach, Sexual Assault Centre and the Golden Circle.

“Let’s show that Sylvan Lake is a community that is working together to end Family Violence,” said McDonald.

The Province also recognizes November as Family Prevention Month in Alberta. This year the province is using the month to focus on how Albertans can help prevent violence through its theme “Reach Out. Speak Out – It Takes All of Us.”

Many communities in Alberta, like Sylvan Lake, are showing their support by “going purple.”

Along with the work of the government to end family violence, communities are a key part to promoting healthy relationships and safe communities, according to Minister of Community and Social Services, Irfan Sabir.

“We all deserve to live in a province where we feel safe and supported by others,” said Sabir. “Family Violence Prevention Month is an opportunity to learn how you can help, and to show your support for victims and their families.”

McDonald will be accepting photos of groups, businesses and organizations dressed in purple until the end of November, they can be emailed to amcdonald@sylvanlake.ca.



