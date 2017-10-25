Wind warning in effect for Central Alberta

Wind gusts could reach 100 kms/hr in some areas

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Central Alberta.

An intense low pressure system will form in the vicinity of Grande Prairie early Wednesday morning and then track quickly southeastward to lie in southeastern Saskatchewan by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. In the wake of the system very strong northerly winds 70 kms/hr gusting 100 kms/hr or more will develop and will follow the low on its journey southeastward. The winds will begin to surface in north Central Alberta late Wednesday morning and then exit the province near Cypress Hills late Wednesday evening.

In addition strong westerly winds will develop in southwestern Alberta Wednesday morning in advance of the low. Conditions in this area should improve by late afternoon as the winds diminish.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

There is a wind warning in effect for:

– Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

– City of Red Deer

– Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

– Co. of Stettler near Big Valley

– Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

– Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

– Co. of Stettler near Donalda

– Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

– Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad

– Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror

– Lacombe Co. near Eckville

– Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

– Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis

– Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

– Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

– Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake

– Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

– Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House

Previous story
Watch: Flags of Remembrance honour plaques stolen

Just Posted

Wind warning in effect for Central Alberta

Wind gusts could reach 100 kms/hr in some areas

Watch: Flags of Remembrance honour plaques stolen

Allan Cameron recently discovered the vandalism at the site along Hwy. 11

Lagoon release to cost over $1-million more than planned

The regular meeting of council took place on Oct. 23.

Newly elected Council sworn into office

Mayor and Council took the Oath of Office, Oct. 23.

Jason Klaus recounts hours before deaths of Castor-area family

Klaus and Joshua Frank charged with three counts of first degree murder

VIDEO: Tragically Hip singer-songwriter Gord Downie dies at 53

Downie had been fighting brain cancer for over a year

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Most Read