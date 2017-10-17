Arashi-Do students attend Central Alberta Samurai Series

Arashi-Do Sylvan Lake once again attended the Central Alberta Samurai Series On Oct. 1 which pits the different Arashi-Do Schools against each other.

Sylvan Lake participated and did an amazing job! This first of four events is run throughout the year. Each person gains points for their efforts, and each person in each division with the most points wins a sword at the end of the year.

First, Mikhail Shabalin competed in the 8 to 12-year-old beginner division. He thoroughly demolished his competition taking first place in both Karate Kata and Sparring. He then asked to be moved up to the intermediate division as the beginners were not enough of a challenge for him.

Issaac Snook and Jonathon Fairfield both competed in the 10 to 14-year-old advanced division. Unfortunately it was a learning day for them as they both took fourth place in both Karate Kata and Sparring.

After talking with them and watching their performance, Renshi Ken said, “Both guys went out and did a great job. Jonathon had a great day and so did Issaac. It was extremely close as in the third place match Jonathon lost to the girl he beat in the first round, so that gives you an idea of how close the matches went. And that girl has nearly double the time and expereince training as Jonathon does, so I’m super proud of both him and Issaac.”

Next up was Jadon Hewitt. Competing in his second tournament in as many weeks. He competed in both Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiujitsu. He took second place in Muay Thai, winning his first fight, then fighting a student much larger than him in the finals and taking a second place.

“His composure was evident and did a great job in this first experience competing in Muay Thai” said Renshi Ken afterwards.

Jadon then went on to place first in the Brazilian Jiujitsu Gi division, (for 11 and 12 year olds), and take a second place in the NoGi.

Classmate Gage Russell competed in the same division and ended up taking a second place in the Gi after losing a close final match to Jadon, and then a third place in the NoGi.

“Gage looked good. He moved well and did exactly what we were working on in class.” Said Renshi Ken “There was a few times he slipped, and unfortunately that was all that was needed for his opponents to take advantage of him. We will correct those and make sure they don’t happen again!”

Coach Grady (Muay Thai Instructor) and Sensei Joey (Karate Black Belt Instructor) competed in the Adult BJJ Division. Both students cross train in BJJ and were excited to test out their new found skills. Joey who has much more experience, got caught both times by Grady in both the Gi and NoGi divisions with Grady taking first and Joey taking second, both defeating the third place competitor. Joey, who planned on going light as he is the senior belt, unfortunately was the one who was caught this day.

Bella Olsen and Ryder Bush competed in the Tiny Thaigers (Muay Thai) division for 4 to 7-year-olds. Perennial competitor Bella who has been training in Sylvan for over two years unfortunately didn’t show up with her A game and ended up in fourth place. Ryder on the other hand placed second in his second ever competition.

Lastly, Glen Wilde and Justin Lindsay competed in the Adult Muay Thai Division. Both competitors had extremely close split decisions in the first round, Justin winning his first, and Glen losing his close split decision. Glen would go on to win his second match and take third place, while Justin lost his second match to take second place in this event.

“All the competitors showed great heart just showing up to compete,” said Renshi Ken after the event. “Everyone did a great job and showed great. I’m super proud of everyone and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete again.”

Abigail, Ivy, Gage and Jadon all competed at the Samurai Series on Oct. 1. This series will run three more times throughout the year.