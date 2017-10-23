Lakers No. 17 Charlie Wastson attempts to keep in control of the puck with pressure from players from the Eckville Eagles. Wastson recorded two assists during the Oct. 20 game against the Eagles. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Atom B Lakers win third consecutive game

Lakers played the Eckville Eagles Oct. 20

Sylvan Lake’s Atom B Lakers won their third consecutive game of the season against the visiting Eckville Eagles.

With a score of 9-1, the Lakers were able to maintain a large lead throughout the entire game. The atom team was also on fire defensively, keeping the Eagles at only one point against.

The Lakers were first on the board. Assisted by Jake Witty, Lakers player Lachlan Murray brought the puck home early on in the first period, Oct. 20.

Not even four minutes are the Lakers first goal, the Eagles answered back with a goal of their own at 11:45.

Not one to be out done, the Lakers were ready. Murray, assisted by Dalin Antos, made a quick goal at 10:50 in the first period, less than a minute after the Eagles scored against them.

Not even a minute later, Ashton Tuck scored his first goal of the game, off a feed from Madden Witty and Charlie Wastson.

Before the first period was over, Heath White came out with Andy Wyzykoski assisting for one last goal. With White’s final shot at the net, the Lakers were ahead 4-1 going into the second.

The second period was more of the same for the Lakers, a quick offence and top-notch defence.

Starting the second period, the Lakers immediately took control of the puck. Tuck came to the net, unassisted, for his second goal of the game at 19:52.

Joey Pieroway scored roughly halfway through the second period, further lengthening the Lakers’ already impressive lead.

Before the second period ended, Tuck came out with a hat-trick, off a feed from teammate Wastson.

On the defence, the Lakers were able to keep the Eagles at one point.

Despite the 7-1 lead the Lakers had accumulated going into the final frame, the team was not yet done.

Wyzykoski scored for the Lakers about halfway through the the last period.

With minutes left one the clock, Antos brought the puck home one last time for the Lakers, ending the game with a score of 9-1.

On the defence, the Lakers were able to keep the Eckville Eagles from scoring through almost the entire game.

The team was also able to limit the shot against, with Eckville only getting off 14 shots at net.

The Lakers won their second game of the weekend as well. Playing in Innisfail on Oct. 22, the Lakers won 7-2 over the Innisfail Flyers.

The Atom B Lakers next play in Airdrie on Oct. 28. The team’s next home game will be Nov. 5 against Blackfalds. The puck will drop at 11 a.m.


Andy Wyzykoski connects with the puck and sends it sailing into the net about halfway through the third period of the Oct. 20 game. Along with the goal, Wyzykoski also had an assist in the home game. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Charlie Pieroway steals the puck away from the visiting Eckville Eagles during the Oct. 20 home game. Pieroway also put up one of the goals for the Lakers, who won the game 9-1. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

