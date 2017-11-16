Photo submitted

Cadets win bronze

The biathlon team placed at Nov. 5 event in Camrose

The198 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet corps (RCSCC)Yukon biathlon team recently won bronze at an event in Camrose. On Nov. 5, despite the temperature being minus 20 degrees and some of the equipment being too cold to perform, the team rallied and worked hard for their placement. The group was the only sea cadet corps at the event and competed against air and army corps.

Cinzia Cappalla, civilian instructor and parent to one of the cadets wrote in an email, “[The cold and the difficulty with the equipment] did not discourage the Cadets.” She said one of the group members had the sight on his gun fall off but was still able to do very well in the event.

“We are very proud of our team for giving their all,” she continued. At this time, it’s not known which teams will move on to provincials.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Lakers take home the gold

Just Posted

Cadets win bronze

The biathlon team placed at Nov. 5 event in Camrose

Council seeks more options for Centennial Street redevelopment

A delegation from Stantec spoke to Council at its last meeting about design options for the redesign

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo organizers calling the event a success

Four day event brought in 33,381 guests and 470 exhibits

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Snow angels needed to volunteer

Fifteen Sylvan Lake residents are on a waiting list for snow removal service

Metis flag raised at B.C. legislature

Today has been proclaimed as Louis Riel Day in British Columbia.

Bank of Canada cautious of future rate hikes

The Bank of Canada remains cautious on future rate hikes due to low- inflation risk

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

The painting, “Salvator Mundi,” Latin for “Savior of the World,” is one a few paintings by Leonardo known to exist

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Most Read

  • Cadets win bronze

    The biathlon team placed at Nov. 5 event in Camrose