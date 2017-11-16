Cadets win bronze

The198 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet corps (RCSCC)Yukon biathlon team recently won bronze at an event in Camrose. On Nov. 5, despite the temperature being minus 20 degrees and some of the equipment being too cold to perform, the team rallied and worked hard for their placement. The group was the only sea cadet corps at the event and competed against air and army corps.

Cinzia Cappalla, civilian instructor and parent to one of the cadets wrote in an email, “[The cold and the difficulty with the equipment] did not discourage the Cadets.” She said one of the group members had the sight on his gun fall off but was still able to do very well in the event.

“We are very proud of our team for giving their all,” she continued. At this time, it’s not known which teams will move on to provincials.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter