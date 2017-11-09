Curling club starts season with bonspiel and beer

The Sylvan Lake Curling club held their first event of the year over last weekend

With the new curling rink open at the NexSource Center, the Sylvan Lake Curling Club kicked off this year’s season with their first Open Bonspiel on Nov. 3, 4 and 5.

The Open Bonspiel was open to any combination of women’s, men’s and mixed teams. Connie Cartwright, curling club member, reported on the event saying that the bonspiel was a fun event enjoyed by all participants.

“The curlers were pleased with the new facility and good ice conditions,” she wrote in her report of the event.

Cartwright extended congratulations to the winners A Event – Lyle Lorenz’s team from Lacombe won the A Event on Nov. 3. Jason Johanson’s team from Red Deer County won the B Event on Nov. 4 and Chad Tallon’s team from Sylvan Lake won the C Event on Nov. 5.

The bonspiel ran in conjunction with the Craft Beer Night held in the Viewpoint Lounge. It was intended to celebrate local craft breweries including Troubled Monk Brewery from Red Deer, Blindman Brewing from Lacombe, Siding 14 Brewing from Ponoka and the two new breweries opening soon in Sylvan Lake – Snake Lake Brewing and Undercurrent Brewing. Cartwright said this event was well attended and enjoyed by all.

League registration for the 2017 – 18 season is available in person at the Viewpoint Lounge or you can email the form available on their website to sylvanlakecurling@gmail.com.

There is an Open Recreation League on Mondays, Ladies League on Tuesdays, Mixed League on Wednesdays, Men’s League on Thursdays, Junior League on Monday and Wednesday, Senior’s League on Monday and Thursday and a Stick League on Friday.

Draw times for the Open Recreation, Ladies, Mixed and Mens leagues are 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The Seniors League draw times are 10:00a.m and 1:00p.m on Mondays and 10:00 a.m on Thursdays. The Stick League draw time is 10:00 a.m on Fridays. Draw times for the Junior League are Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Adult league fees are $315 which includes a $50 membership and a $75 volunteer incentive. If you sign up for additional adult leagues, you pay $190 for each extra league. The Senior and Stick league fees are $245 and that includes a $50 membership and a $75 volunteer incentive. Additional leagues are $120. Junior league members pay $125 which includes a $25 membership. Adding on a second junior league is $100. If you only want to curl occasionally, you can sign up as a spare for just the $50 membership fee. When you volunteer for six hours, your volunteer incentive is returned to you.

There are also several other bonspiels planned over the course of the curling season. For more information on the upcoming bonspiels please check out the Sylvan Lake Curling Club website or their Facebook page.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

