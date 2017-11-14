Lakers lose at Fog Bowl

The H.J. Cody Lakers played in one of the most memorable games of their career. Spectators and players are calling the Fog Bowl, the Lakers travelled to Lethbridge to play the Cardston Cougars in the provincial semi-final game on Nov. 10.

It was the end of the first quarter, with a touchdown by both teams, and the thick fog was rolling in.

Thankfully spectators and parents were still able to watch the game and cheer on the Lakers throughout the first half.

The fog lifted at half-time, only to return with a vengeance. One spectator said the fog was so think in the third quarter the announcer was saying things like “It was a play to the left and we will keep running the clock until we hear a series of 3 loud whistles.”

Though the Lakers lost to the Cougars with a rough score of 57-7, the game was sure to be memorable.

After the championship game on Nov. 4, Lakers coach Jeremy Braitenback said he wanted what could be the last game of the season to be memorable.

“For a lot of these guys this is the last game they will play of their high school career. I want it to be memorable for them,” he said.

With the loss at provincials, the Lakers’ season has come to an end. In a press release, Football Alberta called the Lakers “Central Alberta’s most consistent participant in provincials over the past decade.”

Looking toward next season, 11 of the current team will not be returning as graduation looms. Sixteen players will move up from rookies to second year players, as the team prepares for the new rookies moving up from the Lions.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

