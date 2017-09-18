Lakers lose to Wildcats

Caleb Johnson prepares for a drive during the Sept. 14 game in Stettler. Photos by Stu Salkeld/Stettler Independent

It was a rough game for the Lakers on Sept. 14, when the team travelled to Stettler to play the Wildcats.

The game ended with the Lakers making it to the end zone only once.

In the second quarter Lakers quarterback Patrick Bennett scored the touchdown with Caleb Johnson kicking the extra point.

Unfortunately, the team was unable to capitalize their time with the ball, and didn’t see the end zone again during the game.

The Wildcats won 37-7 on Sept. 14.

The Lakers play at home on Sept. 21 against Camrose.

Lakers quarterback Patrick Bennett takes a chance to run the ball during a drive down the field.