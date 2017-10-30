Lakers secure spot in championship game

For the fourth year in a row, the Sylvan Lake Lakers will be heading to the league championship.

After a win over the Settler Wildcats in the semi-finals, the Lakers are moving on to play the Wetaskiwin Sabres in the championship game.

Earlier in the season the Lakers lost to the Wildcats earlier in the season. It is the only game the Lakers lost during the regular season.

During the semi-final game, the Lakers were able to put the past behind them with a 21-14 win over the Wildcats.

The score stayed steady at zero for both teams in the first quarter. It was minutes into the second quarter when Kyle Zenert broke through the defence for the touchdown, putting the Lakers on the board first.

The Lakers did not hold the lead for long. With half of the second quarter still to play, the Wildcats scored.

At half-time, the score was tied at 7-all.

The Lakers couldn’t hold the Wildcats’s offence in the third. Six minutes into the third quarter, the Wildcats lengthened their lead with another touchdown.

Where the Lakers stalled on the defence, the Wildcats stayed strong. In the third quarter of the semi-final game the Wildcats were able to keep the Lakers off the scoreboard and out of the end zone.

With only one quarter left, and trailing by seven points, the Lakers only had 20 minutes to conquer the rivals.

Just over one minute into the final quarter, and one strong drive later, the Lakers found the end zone when quarterback Patrick Bennett ran the ball into the end zone. A clean kick for the point-after once again had the game tied at 14.

Minutes later, Bennett once again found the end zone for what would be the game winning touchdown.

Caleb Johnson kicked the extra point, putting the Lakers ahead 21-14.

The Lakers defence played hard and kept the Wildcats from retaliating.

When the dust had settled and the final buzzer range the Lakers had won the semi-final game.

The Lakers will face the Wetaskiwin Sabres on Nov. 4 for the championship game.

The last time the Lakers played the Sabres, Sylvan Lake won 29-22.

The league final will be held at home on Nov. 4, with kick-off at 1 p.m.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter