Sylvan Lake Lakers Patrick Bennett gets ready to make a pass during the semi-final against the Stettler Wildcats on Friday. Photo by Jeff Labine/Stettler Independent

Lakers secure spot in championship game

Lakers travelled to Stettler Oct. 27 for the semi-final game

For the fourth year in a row, the Sylvan Lake Lakers will be heading to the league championship.

After a win over the Settler Wildcats in the semi-finals, the Lakers are moving on to play the Wetaskiwin Sabres in the championship game.

Earlier in the season the Lakers lost to the Wildcats earlier in the season. It is the only game the Lakers lost during the regular season.

During the semi-final game, the Lakers were able to put the past behind them with a 21-14 win over the Wildcats.

The score stayed steady at zero for both teams in the first quarter. It was minutes into the second quarter when Kyle Zenert broke through the defence for the touchdown, putting the Lakers on the board first.

The Lakers did not hold the lead for long. With half of the second quarter still to play, the Wildcats scored.

At half-time, the score was tied at 7-all.

The Lakers couldn’t hold the Wildcats’s offence in the third. Six minutes into the third quarter, the Wildcats lengthened their lead with another touchdown.

Where the Lakers stalled on the defence, the Wildcats stayed strong. In the third quarter of the semi-final game the Wildcats were able to keep the Lakers off the scoreboard and out of the end zone.

With only one quarter left, and trailing by seven points, the Lakers only had 20 minutes to conquer the rivals.

Just over one minute into the final quarter, and one strong drive later, the Lakers found the end zone when quarterback Patrick Bennett ran the ball into the end zone. A clean kick for the point-after once again had the game tied at 14.

Minutes later, Bennett once again found the end zone for what would be the game winning touchdown.

Caleb Johnson kicked the extra point, putting the Lakers ahead 21-14.

The Lakers defence played hard and kept the Wildcats from retaliating.

When the dust had settled and the final buzzer range the Lakers had won the semi-final game.

The Lakers will face the Wetaskiwin Sabres on Nov. 4 for the championship game.

The last time the Lakers played the Sabres, Sylvan Lake won 29-22.

The league final will be held at home on Nov. 4, with kick-off at 1 p.m.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Despite the best efforts of the Stettler Wildcats, Sylvan Lake Lakers’ Kyle Zenert was able to make the first touchdown of the semi-final game. Photo by Jeff Labine/Stettler Independent

Previous story
Lion pride bowls over Lightning in semi-final game

Just Posted

Photo: Pumpkin protests Halloween at The Big Moo

Dentist uses tips from 3D pumpkin carving school to sculpt decoration

Lion pride bowls over Lightning in semi-final game

Lions won the semi-final game over the Hunting Hills Lightning, 20-8

Photos: Spooktacular fun for Halloween

Children celebrated Halloween at the annual Spooktacular event, Oct. 28

McDermott: Winterize yourself

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

Most Read