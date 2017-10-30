Lion pride bowls over Lightning in semi-final game

It was a hard-fought win for the Sylvan Lake Lions on Saturday, as they took to the field against the Hunting Hills Lightening.

The game was heavy on the defence as both teams fought for a place in the Central Alberta Bantam Football league final.

Despite a scoreless second half, the Lions walked away from the game with a 20-8 win over the Lightning.

The Lions picked up two touchdowns in the first quarter. With each touchdown, the team was unable to kick the point after.

The Lions picked up their first touchdown, ensuring an early lead.

During the following drive by the Lightning, a hard hit knocked the ball free. The Lions were to not only take possession of the ball, but also run it back for a touchdown.

Going into the second quarter, the Lions were in the lead, 12-0.

In the second quarter, the Lightning answered back with a touchdown of their own. The Lightning’s touchdown closed the gap with the kick after, putting the Lightning behind by only four points.

With only seconds left on the clock at the end of the half, Cody Peever ran the ball in for a touchdown.

With the kick after, the Lions has secured the lead, and eventually the win, 20-8.

The second half of the game became a defensive battle. On both sides of the field, the teams were able to keep their opposition away from the end zone, with minimal yards gained for either team.

With the win in the semi-final game, the Lions are looking ahead to their second consecutive championship match.

The Lions will play the first place Notre Dame Cougars at the ME Global Field in Lacombe on Nov. 4. The time for the game has yet to be decided.



Matthew Workun kicks the ball for the point-after in the first quarter of the game. Unfortunately, the kick was wide, and did not gain extra points for the team. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News