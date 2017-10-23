Lions advance to semi-finals

The Sylvan Lake Lions ended the regular season with a 5-1 record after a huge win over the Strathmore Badgers this weekend.

The Lions grabbed hold of the ball soon after the kick-off and didn’t not give it up often.

Recovering a fumble at the kick-off, it took two plays for the Lions to make it to the end-zone for the first of many touchdowns.

The team never looked back, by the end of the first half the Lions were up 38-0.

The Badgers were able to get a total of six points off of the Lions. Six points was barely a blip on the radar for the Lions who ended the game far and beyond the Badgers.

The game ended with the Lions winning handily, 59-6.

Every team member had the chance to see time on the field in the final game of the season, giving a “strong performance”.

The team wants to thank all the fans who came out to support the home team in the final regular season game, as the stands were packed and the fans were loud.

Now the Lions will be moving on to the semi-finals. The recent win puts the Lions in second place.

The semi-final games will be played on Oct. 28, though it has not been announced yet where the Lions will play or which team they will play.



