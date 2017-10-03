Locals compete well at Submission Ace Championship

Three members of Arashi-Do Sylvan Lake attended the Submission Ace Championship in Blackfalds on Sept. 23.

This event is one of the largest jiu jitsu only tournaments in Alberta, this year attracting 207 competitors. With a submission only round robin format, it allows each competitor to fight everyone else in their division.

Jadon Hewitt competed in the 9-12-year-old division. In this round robin format, he defeated two opponents by submission, the best way to finish, and drew with the third competitor.

An armband and an Americana, Hewitt showed great composure and dominance over the first two competitors. The third competitor did the same and submitted his first two opponents and he and Hewitt fought hard for a three-minute round ending in a draw.

The two then had a sudden death match, in which the first point would win, there were no points in the first match. Hewitt secured a throw on the opponent and took the victory and the gold medal. A video of the throw can be found on the Arashi-Do Sylvan Lake Facebook page.

Susannah Rode competed next in the ladies white belt division for middleweight. In this five-person division Rode came out strong, drawing in two matches and being submitted in two matches. This was not her day, but showed great composure in testing herself, and pushing her skills. She had control for large parts of some of the matches, but was unable to make the finish.

Vicki Rideout was up last in the ladies blue belt division. This was also a five-person division and an extremely close one. Out of 10 matches, only two had submission finishes.

Rideout ended up drawing in three of her matches, and was submitted in the last one. She had a sudden death match for third place and was taken down and lost that match finishing in fourth place.

Rideout fell victim to the common problem of not dealing with an adrenaline dump effectively. Being unfamiliar to these affects on the body, she lost strength in the later matches and was unable to fight to her full capacity. Learning from this will make an already great competitor much stronger.

Renshi Ken, head instructor was at the tournament coaching all of the competitors. He continues to teach Karate, Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu jitsu in Sylvan Lake and can be reached at 587-400-9831.