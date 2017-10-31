Noah Carlson speeds down the ice to gain possession of the puck before rivals from the Foothills Flyers are able to during the home game, Oct. 27. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Midget A Lakers lose to Flyers

Midget A Lakers lost 5-3 to the Foothills Flyers, Oct. 27

Despite a fairly evenly matched game, the Sylvan Lake Midget A Lakers came out on the losing side.

The Oct. 27 game at home saw the Lakers lose 5-3 to the visiting Foothills Flyers in the one of the teiring games.

The first period of the game was even on both sides, with each team scoring twice in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Flyers were first on the board, with a successful shot on net at 18:54. The Flyers followed up 10 minutes later with another goal off a power play.

The Lakers were not ready to be outdone. Before the first period was over, the Lakers took control of the puck.

Sloan Garrity put the Lakers on the board of a feed from teammates Blake Carrick and Noah Carlson during a power play.

With one minute left of play in the first, Ryan Hewitt scored, tying the game at two-apiece. Hewitt was assisted by Ethan Holub and Evan Gringhuis.

Moving into the second period of the game, the Lakers were unable to successfully make a connections, and went scoreless into the final period.

However, the Flyers were able to a lead in the second period, the Lakers wouldn’t be able to make up.

With 15 minutes left in the middle frame, the Flyers scored on Lakers goal tender Brendan Murphy.

The Lakers went on to play a defensive middle frame, keeping the Flyers to the one goal.

The Flyers quickly lengthened their lead in the the final period, Friday night. Scoring twice in the first 10 minutes of play.

Despite Hewitt’s second goal of the game, assisted by Tyler Cowan, the Lakers could not make up the difference.

Wide shots on net and passes that were cleanly picked off by the Flyers in the third, kept the Lakers from connecting.

The Lakers lost the home game against the Foothills Flyers 5-3.

The Lakers have an away game in Red Deer on Nov.5, before the regular season begins.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Blake Carrick zigs and zags around Flyers defencemen during a recent game. Carrick is credited with one assist from the game. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers goal tender Brendan Murphy deflects one of the 28 shots the Foothills Flyers made on net, Oct. 27. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

