Sylvan Lake Lakers win 7-5

The Midget A Sylvan Lake Lakers and Olds Midget A Grizzlies played a tiering game on Oct. 14 at NexSource Centre and won 7-5. The Grizzlies got busy scoring within the first two minutes of the game with Braden Smith of the Grizzlies scoring the first goal, assisted by teammate Michael Cowie. However, no one scored for the rest of the period.

The Grizzlies held the lead making their second goal soon into the second period with Vince Van’t Klooster scoring and Blake Hammer assisting. Shortly after that, Blake Carrick scored the Laker’s first goal with the assistance of Jordan Karcha and Ethan Holub during a power play.

Braden Smith scored two times within a minute halfway through second period to give the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead in the game. Thomas Houston assisted Smith with the second goal.

The Lakers finally woke up in the third period with Blake Carrick scoring their second goal close the the beginning of the period with assistance from Ryan Hewitt and Ethan Holub.

With assistance from Hewitt and Rees Degenhardt, Evan Gringhuis, tied up the game during a power play with a little over twelve minutes left on the clock. The Lakers continued to take advantage of the power play with Degenhardt scoring and Carrick and Noah Carlson assisting. Before the power play was over Sloan Garitty brought the score up to 5-4 with the support of Carrick and Gringhuis.

Showing determination the Lakers continued to pull ahead with a little over five minutes left in the game. Carrick scored the sixth goal with help from Degenhardt and Carlson.

The Grizzlies made one last effort, with Ethan Sorge scoring about a minute later, assisted by Corson Waiting. But the Lakers finalized their win with only 52 seconds left on the clock. Garrity scored with asisstance from Carrick and Carlson, ending the game at 7-5 for the Lakers.

Coach Pat Garrity is proud of how the team played and how they pulled together with only a few days to get used to each other.

“This is a bunch of kids that got thrown together in the last ten days,” he said of the team that is made up of boys from Eckville, Spruceview and Sylvan Lake

”We don’t know what tier we’ll be playing in yet. We’re feeling our way through that process,” he said. Regardless of where they place, Garrity is looking forward to playing all their games in the new arena and having a fun winter.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter