The JV girls volleyball team travelled to Olds over the weekend to participate in a tournament, where they took first place. Pictured: Rhian Harnett, Casey Cole, Sadie Jeffries, Kate Berg, Deni Brauer, Kendra Morris, Casey Dolan, Tifani Mioto, Wayne Halliday (coach). Photo Submitted

Photo: JV girls win in Olds

The JV girls volleyball team won the Olds tournament over the weekend

By Megan Roth

