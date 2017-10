Kendall Kloss places first in the five kilometre race at the Octoberfest Half Marathon in Red Deer, Sept. 30. This was the first time Kloss placed first in the race, previously earning a third place spot in the 10 km run. Kloss has raced in the Octoberfest race three times in past, this time shoosing to support the Canadian Ski Patrol - Red Deer Zone. The Octoberfest Half Marathon supposrts local charities and groups. Photo submitted