Photos: Football Day in Sylvan Lake

What better way to celebrate 20 years of football in a community than an entire day of the game.

On Sept. 30, the Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association arranged to have all minor teams, and the H.J. Cody Lakers, play a home game.

Games began around 9:45 a.m. with the Tigers playing Rocky Mountain House.

The Sylvan Lake Bears played the Stettler Panthers after the Tigers finished on the field. The Bears lost to Panthers.

The Lions took to the field around 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, where they played against Drumheller.

Finishing Football Day in Sylvan Lake, the Lakers played an exhibition match against the Drumheller Trojans.



Offensive linesmen and guard for the Sylvan Lake Bears waits to snap the ball to the team’s QB. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Brett Zenert runs with the ball for a massive gain during the Lakers’ exhibition game at home game on Sept. 30 versus Drumheller. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Rhys Lynn goes for the block during the Bears home game versus the Stettler Panthers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Jett McLean and Tyler Hobbs attempt to stop the running back during the Tiger’s game on Sept. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Tigers line up before the snap by Rocky Mountain House on Sept. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers’s Caleb Johnson kicks the extra point for Sylvan Lake in the exhibition game held as part of Sylvan Lake Football Day on Sept. 30. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News