Photos: Pee Wee A and B Lakers host tournament

Two of Sylvan Lake’s pee wee teams hosted a home tournament over Nov. 10-12.
The Pee Wee A and B teams both stayed home over the Remembrance Day weekend and hosted their tournament.
The Pee Wee A team played four games over the three-day tournament. The Pee Wee B team finished the tournament playing three teams.
The A Lakers played Red Deer, Strathmore and Drayton Valley twice over the weekend.
At the same time the B Lakers played Airdrie, Kneehole and Cremona in their own tournament.
The next home game for the A Lakers will be on Nov. 19, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.
Sylvan Lake’s Pee Wee B Lakers will also play their next home game on Nov. 19, with the game to start at 2:45 p.m. in Arena 1 at the NexSource Centre.