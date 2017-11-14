Lakers’ player Jaxon Junk skirts around a players from the Red Deer Chiefs on Nov. 10. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Photos: Pee Wee A and B Lakers host tournament

The two pee wee teams hosted a tournament Nov. 10-12 at the NexSource Centre

Two of Sylvan Lake’s pee wee teams hosted a home tournament over Nov. 10-12.

The Pee Wee A and B teams both stayed home over the Remembrance Day weekend and hosted their tournament.

The Pee Wee A team played four games over the three-day tournament. The Pee Wee B team finished the tournament playing three teams.

The A Lakers played Red Deer, Strathmore and Drayton Valley twice over the weekend.

At the same time the B Lakers played Airdrie, Kneehole and Cremona in their own tournament.

The next home game for the A Lakers will be on Nov. 19, with the puck dropping at 3 p.m.

Sylvan Lake’s Pee Wee B Lakers will also play their next home game on Nov. 19, with the game to start at 2:45 p.m. in Arena 1 at the NexSource Centre.

 

Devon Kerik attempts to keep the puck away from the Chiefs, during the Lakers’ first game of the tournament at home on Nov. 10. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Ethan Wyzykoski shoots the puck late in the the third period of the Lakers first game of the tournament. While Wyzykoski did not score on this drive, he did connect with the puck in the first period, which put the Lakers up 3-2. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

