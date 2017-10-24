Noah Carlson serves the ball to the team from Sundre during the Lakers’ home tournament, Oct. 20-21. The Lakers ended up taking first place in the tournament. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Senior boys take gold at volleyball tournament

The Senior Lakers hosted a volleyball tournament where they took first place

The H.J. Cody senior boys volleyball team hosted a tournament Oct. 20-21, where they earned first place in their third straight tournament.

The Lakers welcomed teams from Olds, Lacombe, Rocky Mountain House and Sundre.

In the Semi Finals, the Lakers beat Olds Koinonia in two straight sets to advance to the final against Lacombe who defeated West Central High School in their semi-final match earlier that day.

In the final game, the first set was close with the Lakers squeaking out a win, 25-22.

In the second set, the Lakers controlled the match winning 25 – 15 to win two set to zero.

This is the third straight tournament win for the Lakers.

“We previously won the St. Joseph’s tournament in Red Deer and the Mega Volley tournament in Lacombe,” said Darcy Marshall, the team’s coach.

In league play, the Lakers are undefeated, and have their sights set on the championship.


