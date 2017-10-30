Senior girls champions at home tournament

The senior girls volleyball team took the champion spot during the team’s home tournament this past weekend.

H.J. Cody invited nine teams from across Central Alberta to participate in the tournament.

The 10 teams formed two tiers for the tournament, with each team playing five games before the playoffs.

The Lakers won all five of their round-robin games before moving into the playoffs late on Saturday.

The team then went on to play Lacombe in the semi-finals.

The final game came down to the Lakers versus Rimbey, who won against Strathmore in the semi-final.

The H.J. Cody Lakers will host the girls provincial playoffs, Nov. 23-25.



Megan Koch spikes the ball during the second set of the game versus Olds. The Lakers pulled out their second win of the tournament over Olds, going into three sets. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News