Hannah Lynn pass the ball to teammates during a game versus Oldson Oct. 27, while teammates Alyssa McGregor, Megan Koch and Ali Kondor watch from the sidelines. The Lakers took home the championship title during the home tournament Oct. 27-28. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Senior girls champions at home tournament

The senior girls volleyball team hosted a tournament Oct. 27-28

The senior girls volleyball team took the champion spot during the team’s home tournament this past weekend.

H.J. Cody invited nine teams from across Central Alberta to participate in the tournament.

The 10 teams formed two tiers for the tournament, with each team playing five games before the playoffs.

The Lakers won all five of their round-robin games before moving into the playoffs late on Saturday.

The team then went on to play Lacombe in the semi-finals.

The final game came down to the Lakers versus Rimbey, who won against Strathmore in the semi-final.

The H.J. Cody Lakers will host the girls provincial playoffs, Nov. 23-25.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Megan Koch spikes the ball during the second set of the game versus Olds. The Lakers pulled out their second win of the tournament over Olds, going into three sets. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Ali Kondor serves the ball as teammates Megan Steenbergen, Hannah Lynn watch and prepare for the volley. The Lakers won all five of their round-robin games and went into the finals undefeated. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Panthers lose inaugural game at NexSource
Next story
Photo: JV girls win in Olds

Just Posted

Photos: Spooktacular fun for Halloween

Children celebrated Halloween at the annual Spooktacular event, Oct. 28

McDermott: Winterize yourself

Scott McDermott’s weekly column about health and wellness

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

Photos: CarnEvil at H.J. Cody

Annual haunted house at H.J. Cody School

Barenaked Ladies set to hit a Red Deer stage

The band plays the Memorial Centre Nov. 6th

Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Not black sheep, but pretty baaaah-d

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

The U.S. senator was in Toronto for a soldout speech

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

  • Senior girls champions at home tournament

    The senior girls volleyball team hosted a tournament Oct. 27-28

  • Photo: JV girls win in Olds

    The JV girls volleyball team won the Olds tournament over the weekend