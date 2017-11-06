Sylvan Lake Bears lose championship

The Bears fought hard on the snowy field for the title of champion, but it was not meant to be.

The players worked hard to keep up with the visiting Rocky Mountain House Rebels during the championship game on Nov. 4, but the Rebels ultimately went home with the title.

The Rebels outpaced the Bears, winning the game 18-6.

The Bears worked hard to get on the scoreboard, with Marek Filipek eventually finding an opening an running the ball in for a touchdown in the second half of the game.

While the team’s offence was hard pressed to find an opening, the Bears’ defense worked tirelessly to keep a tight game, making it difficult to get through.

In the end the Bears went home with second place with the Central Alberta Football Pee Wee League.



