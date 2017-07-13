Sylvan Lake Mariners to play series of regular games at home

The games played July 22-23 will help decide which teams go on to provincials.

The Sylvan Lake Pee Wee (U13) Mariners and their coaches are preparing for the end of the season with a series of games played tournament-style. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake will be hosting a series of regular season games for the Baseball Alberta AA division.

With the season winding down, these games will help to decide which teams will play in the provincial games at the end of the month.

All four age divisions, Mosquito, Pee Wee, Bantam and Midget, will be playing in a tournament-like setting over the July 22 weekend.

Sylvan Lake Minor Baseball Association’s (SLMBA) AA Coordinator Dave Pengelly says the weekend will feel like a tournament but all the games played will be regular season games.

“All four of the diamonds will have a game on it from one of the four age groups,” Penally explained.

According to Pengelly, Baseball Alberta assigns where the games are held each week.

The teams are a travel league and can have games almost anywhere in the province. Penally says the games are all over the place.

“Because it is summer and Sylvan Lake, I guess it was just decided that everyone would want to come here,” said Pengelly.

With this being the second year of AA ball in Sylvan Lake, and only the first year with all four age groups, the teams are fairing well in the league.

Pengelly says it is a 50/50 season for the Mariners.

“It’s really been you win one and then you lose one all season.”

The weekend is a big undertaking, according to Pengelly. A successful weekend of ball will depend on the help of volunteers and parents.

“The Town also plays a big part,” said Pengelly. “They take care of the diamonds and make sure they are ready to be played on for each game.”

Games over July 22-23 begin at 9 a.m. on July 22 with the Sylvan Lake Mariners playing at each of the diamonds at Four Seasons Park.

The games will also be accompanied by an open concession where the crowds and players can get their fill on drinks, hamburgers and hot dogs.

There will also be 50/50 tickets sold during the games, Penally said.

“The proceeds from the 50/50 sales go toward minor ball here in town.”

The weekend will help decide who will go on to provincials July 28-30. Sylvan Lake is waiting to hear if they will be hosting the playoffs this year.