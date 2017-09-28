Staff and Students at H.J. Cody School warm up for the annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 27. Warm ups were led by Scott McDermott and the school’s mascot. Students are able to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation until the beginning of October. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Terry Fox Run at H.J. Cody School

Staff and students participated in the annual run for cancer research on Sept. 27.

By Megan Roth

Staff and students participated in the annual run for cancer research on Sept. 27.

Most Read