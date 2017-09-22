Weather doesn’t dampen Lakers win over Trojans

Sylvan Lake’s Patrick Bennett runs past the Camrose defence and picks up a first down for the Lakers. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The weather may have been on the cold and wet side, but it didn’t hinder the Lakers in their game over the Camrose Trojans.

Coach Jeremy Braitenback says the weather didn’t effect the Lakers in their 32-12 victory over the Trojans, which he called a rivalry game.

“I think Camrose may have had a bit more of a harder time with it out there [because of the poor weather], but it didn’t seem to hinder us at all,” Braitenback said after the game.

The Trojans felt the weather a bit more because they are more of a passing team, where the Lakers ran the ball the majority of the time.

In weather like the Thursday night game, the wind, rain and snow make it difficult to get a hold of the ball in a passing situation.

While the Trojans had their difficulties, they were able to chip away at the Lakers’ d-line. For the majority of the first half the Trojans made small passes and runs, finding weak points in the Lakers’ line.

By the end of the first half the Trojans were going from small two or three yard runs for larger six or more yards on a run.

However, the defence was able to keep to Trojans at bay in the first half and off the score board.

Sylvan Lake played an impressive offensive game, scoring 22 points in the first half.

Lakers’ No. 44, Warren Stewart-Brown was the first to put the team on the board, with a one yard run in the red-zone.

Later in the first, Stewart-Brown was back in the end-zone, this time with a two yard run, putting the home team up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Things got a little hairy after the Lakers missed a field goal in the second, due to some unsportsmanlike conduct on the field, the Lakers were awarded one point.

Before the first half was finished, Caleb Johnson, who also kicks for the Lakers, caught a 30 yard pass for a touchdown.

At the end of the first half, the Lakers were winning 22-0.

“I think our team was really in it this game. They played their positions well and knew their zones,” said Braitenback.

The team played well, but there are areas to work on, specifically on special teams.

In the third quarter the Trojans scored a touchdown off a kick-off return. Cameras player Nick Ioanidis brought the ball back for an 80 yard touchdown, completely untouched.

“We’ll be working on our kick-off and punt returns, we have up a touchdown off a return and that isn’t something we should be doing,” said Braitenback.

Later in the third quarter the Trojans scored again, though both time the Lakers’s defence was able to stop the conversion afterwards.

By the end of the third quarter, the Trojans were catching up, but the Lakers were still ahead, 22-12.

The Lakers scored twice in the final quarter of the game, a field goal and a touchdown to end the game.

“I think Caleb Johnson’s touchdown at the end of the fourth really showed what our team is about,” said Braitenback.

“He caught the ball and just kept on going, even breaking a tackle to get to the end zone.”

The win over Camrose put a smile on all the players faces, especially after the previous game against the Stettler Wildcats.

The Lakers lost against the Wildcats in their last game, but Braitenback thinks that may be the worst of it.

“I think we played our worst game of the season last week, and there is no where to go now but forward, getting better each game.”

The Sylvan Lake Lakers will play at home on Sept. 30, with the game against Drumheller beginning at 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 is a full day of football, with each of the minor football teams playing a game that day, which was organized as a special tribute to 20 years of football in Sylvan Lake.

