Yoga night planned for local ladies

The moms and tots swim is taking a break for the holidays. (Photo submitted)
Breathe, fun and community will be the theme of Sylvan Lake Community…

    Olen Zellweger shoots during the Canada World Junior Hockey Championship selection camp in Moncton, N.B., Friday, December 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

    ‘Driven, motivated’ Zellweger looking for more hardware with Canada at world juniors
    Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP)

    UK royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series

    • 4 mins ago
    Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial

    Former CannTrust leaders acquitted in unlicensed growing trial
    Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

    NDP Leader Rachel Notley pitches stability to sold-out business crowd in Calgary

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau checks his phone as he attends the Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations general assembly in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

    Trudeau’s call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants

    • 52 mins ago
    The Canada Revenue Agency website is shown in this Wednesday April 17, 2019 image. This is the time of year when Canadian procrastinators begin to fret about filing for their income tax forms with Canada Revenue Agency by April 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    ‘Money on the table’: Those who don’t file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA
    Between 6 and 9 months is a critical time to ensure eyes are healthy, eye and muscle movements and alignment are developing properly, and the eyes are focusing together.

    An Important Part of Baby Care is Eye Care
      Gift Boxes and Gift Baskets galore at Sylvan Star Cheese Farm! - Photo courtesy of Sylvan Star Cheese Farm.

      Two fantastic ways to include locally crafted, award-winning cheese in your holiday celebrations!
        Video
        Canada forward Alphonso Davies speaks to the media after practice at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

        VIDEO: After making history, Canadian star Alphonso Davies opens up at World Cup

        This image provided by NYPD shows police body cam video shows two New York City police officers and a bystander saving a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in New York. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back. (NYPD via AP)

        VIDEO: NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell on subway tracks

        Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by Minister of International Trade Mary Ng after a news conference following his participation in the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Federal officials are set to make an announcement about Canada’s long-promised Indo-Pacific strategy in Vancouver today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

        Indo-Pacific strategy launch boosts military spending and visa processing in region

        FILE - A small boat navigates near the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchoring off the Yokohama Port, near Tokyo on Feb. 4, 2020. Japan is lifting a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

        VIDEO: Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2.5-year ban

        More Videos 

        News
        Bloc Québécois MP Kristina Michaud rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

        MPs put discussion of gun bill on pause for holidays amid concern over hunting rifles

        MPs studying the government’s proposed definition of an assault-style firearm will resume…

        Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference, in Calgary, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

        Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa

        Alberta’s justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling…

        More in News 

        Most Read

         

        Sports
        Red Deer's Rebecca Smith earned a spot at the Toyko Olympics this past week when she competed at the Canadian Olympic Trials in Toronto. Smith, 21, is one of 26 Canadian swimmers that will compete in Toyko. (Photo courtesy of Swimming Canada)

        Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith captures second world championship medal in 4X200 free relay

        Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil won gold in the women’s 50-metre butterfly on…

        Zeke Thurston, of Big Valley, Alta., rides Business Girl during saddle bronc rodeo semi-finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, July 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

        Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston wins third world saddle bronc crown of his career

        Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., won a world championship in saddle…

        More in Sports 

        Trending Now
        A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

        QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

        Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country

         

        More in Trending Now 

        Obituaries

        Rosemary Bridget Schmidt

        Dec 13th, 2022

        Phyllis Johnson

        Dec 10th, 2022

        Clifford Halvorson

        Dec 10th, 2022

        Peter Trynchy

        Nov 21st, 2022

        Lynne Patricia Morris

        Nov 19th, 2022

        Cory Evan Bowman

        Oct 25th, 2022

        See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

        Entertainment
        FILE _ Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to vent their grievances against the monarchy when Netflix releases the final episodes of a series about the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in America. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)

        Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

        Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British…

        War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall poses in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Hall teamed up with several members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and other musicians to record the seven-song LP "A Philly Special Christmas." Proceeds from this record will benefit Children's Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

        Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album

        The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night…

        More in Entertainment 

        Opinion

        eEdition

        Sylvan Lake News, Dec 15

        Recent Issues

         

        More in Opinion 

        Life
        Sheena Barbour, The Graze Company - Lia Crowe photography

        Good food, good wine and good company

        The Graze Company connects with communities

          May 4, 2022 - Miso Glazed Salmon Bowl by Ellie Shortt for Brain Food feature in Boulevard magazine.. Don Denton photograph.

          Nourish your noggin

          Ingenious ingredients to create food for the brain

            More in Life 

            Impress
            Single family homes at Crestview start from the $390s*** and townhomes start from the $290s*** with walkouts available on many lots. Learn more at crestviewsylvanlake.com, and follow Crestview on Facebook for more details.

            Sylvan Lake does winter right! Now is the perfect time to make your home in Crestview

            New homeowners enjoy a big anniversary giveaway plus plenty of winter excitement

              A gift basket from Sylvan Star Cheese – a great gift for that special someone or to say "gouda job" at the holidays. Photo courtesy Sylvan Star Cheese

              Make local gouda your Christmas star with Sylvan Star Cheese gift baskets

              Who doesn’t love cheese at holiday time? And what better choice than…

                More in Impress 

                National Marketplace
                main image

                Ottawa Senators Tickets

                   

                  More in National Marketplace 