Yoga night planned for local ladies
Breathe, fun and community will be the theme of Sylvan Lake Community…
Video
News
MPs put discussion of gun bill on pause for holidays amid concern over hunting rifles
MPs studying the government’s proposed definition of an assault-style firearm will resume…
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta’s justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling…
-
Shell Canada snapping up gas stations in preparation for energy transition
-
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
-
Canada’s climate action plan underfunded, unclear regarding top risks: report
-
Lacombe boy celebrates birthday by supporting the local food bank
-
VIDEO: Four chiefs of Maskwacis honoured with Platinum Jubilee medals for papal visit
Sports
Red Deer’s Rebecca Smith captures second world championship medal in 4X200 free relay
Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil won gold in the women’s 50-metre butterfly on…
Big Valley’s Zeke Thurston wins third world saddle bronc crown of his career
Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alta., won a world championship in saddle…
-
Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes’ mental health
-
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
-
‘He’s incredible’: B.C.’s Bedard once again turning heads at Canada’s world junior camp
-
Canada’s Gilles and Poirier win ice dance gold at Grand Prix Final
-
Morocco’s tactical masterplan ignites unlikely World Cup run
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?
Winter begins later this month, but is already on the ground in many parts of the country
Obituaries
Rosemary Bridget Schmidt
Dec 13th, 2022
Phyllis Johnson
Dec 10th, 2022
Clifford Halvorson
Dec 10th, 2022
Peter Trynchy
Nov 21st, 2022
Lynne Patricia Morris
Nov 19th, 2022
Cory Evan Bowman
Oct 25th, 2022
Entertainment
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British…
Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album
The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night…
Opinion
eEdition
Life
Good food, good wine and good company
The Graze Company connects with communities
Nourish your noggin
Ingenious ingredients to create food for the brain
Impress
sponsored
Sylvan Lake does winter right! Now is the perfect time to make your home in Crestview
New homeowners enjoy a big anniversary giveaway plus plenty of winter excitement
sponsored
Make local gouda your Christmas star with Sylvan Star Cheese gift baskets
Who doesn’t love cheese at holiday time? And what better choice than…
- sponsored
Adult Spectrum Services program seeks employment opportunities in Sylvan Lake
- sponsored
Exciting new amenities and rewards for homeowners in Crestview!
- sponsored
When the weather gets cooler, it’s time to say ‘Cheese Please’ at Sylvan Star Cheese
- sponsored
Cheers to 30 years! Alberta developer celebrates milestone and gives back