The NX 300h’s styling is loaded with dips, dives, creases and sharp edges. It looks a lot sportier than it really is with a zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time of a leisurely 9.1 seconds. The important number, however, is the in-city fuel-economy number that’s 50 per cent better than the nonhybrid’s. PHOTO: LEXUS

The NX 300h’s styling is loaded with dips, dives, creases and sharp edges. It looks a lot sportier than it really is with a zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time of a leisurely 9.1 seconds. The important number, however, is the in-city fuel-economy number that’s 50 per cent better than the nonhybrid’s. PHOTO: LEXUS

2021 Lexus NX 300h

Compact utility vehicle flaunts its style, technology and fuel efficiency

The NX 300 and NX 300h hybrid that arrived for the 2015 model year have the honour of being the first Lexus compact utility vehicles.

Back then we wrote, “If it’s anonymity you’re after, you had better pick something else.” The same holds true today as the NX is still its own very unique animal.

In the brand’s current pecking order, the NX is 25 centimetres shorter than the RX and four inches longer than the UX, which arrived for 2019. The NX’s distance between the front and rear wheels is 13 centimetres less than the RX’s.

As before, the NX’s oversize spindle grille absolutely dominates the front end and is typical for the brand. The rest of the body is replete with knife-edge bumps and angles that extend all the way back to the rear hatch.

The interior has a central four-dial gauge cluster, redundant pushbuttons on the steering wheel plus numerous — and we mean numerous — switches on the instrument panel for the various climate controls and audio system. A centrally located analog timepiece adds a touch of class.

The infotainment system is operated by way of a touchpad on the centre console, which might not be to everyone’s liking and could prove distracting. Protruding from the dashboard is an 8.0- or available 10.3-inch touch-screen that’s part of the optional navigation system.

The standard eight-speaker audio system can be upgraded to a premium 14-speaker Mark Levinson setup with 835 watts.

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h’S 2.5-litre gasoline engine is assisted by two electric motors. A third motor drives the rear wheels. Output is 194 horsepower, while the non-hybrid 300 is rated at 235 horsepower. PHOTO: LEXUS

The 2021 Lexus NX 300h’S 2.5-litre gasoline engine is assisted by two electric motors. A third motor drives the rear wheels. Output is 194 horsepower, while the non-hybrid 300 is rated at 235 horsepower. PHOTO: LEXUS

One interesting feature is the optional Active Sound Control that allows you to dial in artificially enhanced (and somewhat raucous) engine noises through the audio system. It’s fun to try, but will likely wind up in the off position so as to enjoy the quietness of the hybrid’s cabin.

The NX 300h is close to equal to the non-hybrid 300 in terms of cargo space behind the rear seat, and provides extra room below the load floor for stashing small items.

The hybrid’s 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine is augmented by three electric motors; two that directly assist the engine and a third to drive the rear wheels. Total system output is 194 horsepower.

A continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters on the steering column controls 10 built-in “steps.” They do a more than adequate job of mimicking a geared automatic and really improve on-demand acceleration.

Fuel consumption is rated at 7.2 l/100 km in the city, 7.9 on the highway and 7.5 combined. The non-hybrid NX 300 with its 235-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder is pegged at 10.7/8.5/9.7. You might notice that the hybrid’s city number is about 33 per cent lower.

Lexus rates the NX 300h’s zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time at a leisurely 9.1 seconds. The NX 300 lops two seconds off that, mainly due to its more potent engine and the weight difference; the hybrid has 60 kilograms of battery (for a total of 1,900) to lug around.

Set to Normal operating mode — essentially a comfort and economy setting — the hybrid feels slow and the steering lacks precision. Dial it to Sport mode and it’s a different story. Acceleration is noticeably brisker and the steering feedback feels direct. This would be our “normal” mode.

The centre stack/console is very busy with buttons, switches, knobs, a shift lever, a dial clock and a touchy track pad that controls the screen functions. We would suggest you not fiddle with this while driving, at least until you get used to it. PHOTO: LEXUS

The centre stack/console is very busy with buttons, switches, knobs, a shift lever, a dial clock and a touchy track pad that controls the screen functions. We would suggest you not fiddle with this while driving, at least until you get used to it. PHOTO: LEXUS

The standard all-wheel-drive sends torque to rear wheels only when driving conditions warrant. AWD also is standard for the nonhybrid, but it’s a different system with no rear electric motor.

At a $49,200 base price including destination charges ($2,500 more than the NX 300), the 300h is excellent value and arrives with plenty of standard equipment and an array of active-safety technologies such as emergency braking, pedestrian detection and blind-spot warning. Parking assist with automatic braking is optional.

The $60,450 NX 300h with the F Sport Black Line option is new for 2021. It comes with unique 18-inch wheels, blacked-out trim, aluminum pedals, sport-style steering wheel and leather-trimmed seat coverings with more front-seat bolstering.

The F Sport doesn’t add performance, but that’s not the point with this Lexus. It instead relies on crisp fashion-show styling, economical operation and affordable price as primary attention grabbers.

What you should know: 2021 Lexus NX 300h

Type: Four-door, all-wheel-drive compact utility vehicle

Engine (h.p.): 2.5-litre DOHC I-4 with electric-motor assist (194 net)

Transmission: Continuously variable

Market position: The NX is one of the smaller models in Lexus’s tall-wagon lineup and competes with similar compact offerings from BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Cadillac. The hybrid NX has few rivals.

Points: Edgy design is typical of most Lexus models. • Hybrid powertrain is fuel-efficient but falls well short of the nonhybrid when it comes to performance. • Continuously variable transmission works reasonably well with the optional paddle shifters, but otherwise lags competitors’ versions. • Noise-free cabin and comfortable ride are welcome attributes.

Active safety: Blind-spot monitoring with rear-backup assist (std.); Active cruise control (std.); emergency braking (std.); pedestrian detection (std.); lane-departure alert (std.); Driver-attention alert (n.a.)

L/100 km (city/hwy): 7.2/7.9

Base price (incl. destination): $49,200

BY COMPARISON

Lincoln Corsair hybrid

  • Base price: $60,750
  • AWD plug-in hybrid model makes 266 h.p. and runs for 40 kms in EV mode.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

  • Base price: $46,000
  • Plug-in AWD hybrid makes 195 h.p. and can run for 27 kilometres on electricity.

Toyota Venza hybrid

  • Base price: $40,300
  • New 2021 model is less luxurious than the NX but is spacious and fuel-efficient.

– written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today! Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

AutomotivecarsSUVsTrucks

Just Posted

The Government of Alberta identified 115 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 3,089. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer drops to 71 active cases of COVID-19

Province adds 127 new cases of the virus

Police officers and their dogs undergo training at the RCMP Police Dog Services training centre in Innisfail, Alta., on Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Mounties say they are searching for an armed and dangerous man near a provincial park in northern Alberta who is believed to have shot and killed a service dog during a police chase. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
RCMP search for armed man in northern Alberta after police dog shot and killed

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says a police service dog named Jago was shot during the pursuit

Alberta now has 2,336 active cases of COVID-19, with 237 people in hospital, including 58 in intensive care. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer down to 73 active cases of COVID-19, lowest since early November

The Central zone has 253 active cases of the virus

(Black Press File Photo)
Sylvan Lake RCMP charge youth with weapons offences

The public helped to identify the individual involved in an incident at the pier earlier this month

FILE - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced that Albertans could start booking second dose shots of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday night. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Public measures will be lifted: Alberta will enter Stage 3 on Canada Day

No more bans, capacity limits

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Orange shirts, shoes, flowers and messages are displayed on the steps outside the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 following a ceremony hosted by the Songhees and Esquimalt First Nations in honour of the 215 residential school children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Alberta city cancels Canada Day fireworks at site of former residential school

City of St. Albert says that the are where the display was planned, is the site of the former Youville Residential School

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

This undated file photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of The Brady Bunch in Los Angeles. Do you know the occupation of Mike Brady, the father in this show about a blended family? (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of dad on Father’s Day

How much do you know about famous fathers?

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Bruce Springsteen performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York on Nov. 4, 2019. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Canadians who got AstraZeneca shot can now see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

B.C. mayor David Screech who received his second AstraZeneca dose last week can now attend the show

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS
No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

The huge jackpot has remained unclaimed for several weeks now

Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup semifinal in Montreal, Friday, June 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Anderson nets OT winner, Price makes 43 saves as Habs edge Vegas 3-2 in Game 3 of NHL semifinal

Montreal leads series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a joint news conference following the EU-Canada Summit, in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday June 15, 2021. Trudeau says Canada is on track now to have 68 million doses delivered by the end of July, which is more than enough to fully vaccinate all 33.2 million Canadians over the age of 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine deliveries enough to fully vaccinate all eligible Canadians by end of July

Three in four eligible Canadians now have their first dose, nearly one in five fully vaccinated.

Most Read