Electric vehicles for your next ride

Consider these four favourites for your next EV purchase

From compact cars to SUVs, an increasing number of drivers and manufacturers are turning to electric vehicles. Below are some options to consider for your next vehicle purchase.

Tesla Model 3

For luxury electric vehicles, Tesla leads the way starting with a price of $54,600. For those looking to start with its most affordable option, the Tesla Model 3 is the way to go. It has a top speed of 251km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. A single charge can drive up to 518 kilometers as well.

Tesla Model 3 Photo by Metro Creative Connection

Nissan Leaf Plus

The Nissan Leaf has had over 400,000 sales worldwide and the 2020 model starts from $44,298. The leaf has a far less range than the Tesla but is more than the Hyundai IONIQ at 363 kilometers from full charge. It’s 62 kWh battery pack and 160 kW electric motor, offer horsepower of 214 and 250 lbs.-ft of torque. It also has the E-Pedal where drivers use one pedal to accelerate and slow down.

Nissan Leaf Plus Photo by Metro Creative Connection

Hyundai IONIQ Electric

The 2020 model starts from $41,499 starting price and an all-electric driving range of 274 kilometers on a single charge. The interior include features like LED lights and folding mirrors, heated steering wheel, and expansive cargo space with 60/40 split seats.

Hyundai IONIQ Electric Photo by Metro Creative Connection

KIA NIRO EV

The Kia Niro EV starts at $44,995 with its EX model and has a driving range of up to 385 km and power up to 201 horsepower. It’s a versatile choice for families with its ability to tow like a small SUV and plenty of safety features like brake assist and blind-spot detection. For that extra cargo space, the Niro EV has 60/40 split seats as well.

Kia Niro EV Photo Metro Creative Connection

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

