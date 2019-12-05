Looking for a new ride? Consider these 2020 vehicles

2020 sports cars, electric SUVs, and crossovers

If you are considering a new ride for 2020 consider getting behind the wheels of these vehicles below.

2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback

This sleek five-door hatchback is a compact car with an optional i-Activ all-wheel-drive† system. The Mazda 3 comes in three trims with the 186 horsepower and a 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with the Bose sound system and premium safety features including lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini’s first full-electric Cooper SE is coming up this spring in the U.S. It features zero-emissions and a motor powering 181 horsepower with 199 pound-feet of torque. It can be charged at home with a 120-volt power outlet and allows a range of nearly 235 to 270 kilometres. There are four drive modes from standard, sport, a mid setting that is also in GREEN mode, and GREEN + which is zero-emission. Buyers can now reserve this car.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac has opened its doors to a new crossover launching in a sports and premium luxury trim. The XT6 offers a 3.6-liter LGX V6 engine, creating 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. An automatic nine-speed transmission and over 20 safety features are also a part of the package.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford claims that this mustang it’s most powerful street-legal vehicle ever. A 5.2-liter V8 engine that supercharges more than 700 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque. The supercar also has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that shifts smoothly.

2020 Toyota Supra

This is Toyota’s newest sports car with turbocharged performance and an Inline-6 Cylinder engine. It offers 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. The sports car has rear-wheel drive and 50:50 weight distribution for sharp handling. Safety features include forward-collision warning lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection.

2020 Ford Mach-E

This is Ford’s first electric Mustang SUV. The Mach-E is available in five trims where the starting model has an estimated EPA range of 355 kilometers with a single charge and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour (97 km/hr) in the mid-five-second range. The Mache-E will be available in late 2020 and the GT Performance Edition in Spring 2021. Pre-ordering is available in Canada and the first editions are set for release in late 2020 and other trims will follow in 2021.

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Living large and traveling rapidly is an X7 specialty

Just Posted

Two dead in three-car collision on Hwy 11 near Alberta Springs Golf Course

Two women were pronounced dead on the scene of an accident Wednesday afternoon

Calgary police officer shares his story with Sylvan Lake parents and youth

A small audience listened to a presentation on bullying by Bullying Ends Here founder Tad Milmine

The best caesar in Canada can be found in Sylvan Lake

Kjeryn Dakin’s Tragically Hips caesar won the national Best Caesar in Town competition

Sylvan Lake Wranglers add a win after back-to-back home games

Wranglers fell 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Cubs Nov. 30, but won 3-0 over the Cochrane Generals Dec. 1

Sylvan Lake photographer makes local athletes the star in online contest

Tyson Scanland was named the first winner of the Game Breaker Contest by 6 Hearts Creative Sports

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Rural Alberta gets more police officers, but must pay for them directly

Premier wants areas to pay portion of overall costs on rising scale to bring in extra $200M by 2024

Rebels win second in row 5-2 over Moose Jaw

32 saves from Goalie Byron Fancy leads the way for Red Deer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Blackfalds RCMP lay charges following fatal pedestrian collision

35-year-old male died in the hospital as a result of injuries

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Engineer killed in CP rail yard accident in B.C. is 10th fatality in 2 years

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Most Read