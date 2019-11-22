Raw power of the Jeep SRT 8 0-60 in 4.4 seconds

Find this amazing Jeep at Cranbrook Dodge today!

“SRT” stands for Street and Racing Technology, and vehicles falling under this category never hold back on the highway. These high-performance vehicles deliver raw power, but what exactly sets them apart from other cars on the market?

This featured Grand Cherokee SRT 8 represents pure firepower, thrill seeking performance and pure athleticism that sets SRT models apart from any other vehicles on the track.

Crafted from pure muscle, this featured SRT vehicle is a force to be reckoned with. This rare metallic green model is up for grabs. The Jeep is well equipped with high performance brakes, 6.4L SRT Hemi rated at 475 horse power. Luxury with performance.

Racing: A Brief History

Street & Racing Technology (commonly called SRT) is a high-performance automobile group within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. SRT began as “Team Viper” to develop the Dodge Viper. It later merged with “Team Prowler”, the developers of the Plymouth Prowler, to become Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE).

These models have been consistently pushing the envelope of performance engine design since the 1950’s.

To qualify for the SRT name, a vehicle must boast the following five benchmarks:

-Awe-Inspiring Powertrain

-Outstanding Handling and Capability

-Benchmark Braking

-Aggressive and Functional Exterior

-Race-Inspired Interior

Technology:

The Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, whose best-in-class 475-horsepower 6.4L HEMI® V8 combines unbridled capabilities and unprecedented speed with unsurpassed luxury. This Cherokee SRT is engineered with passion, ingenuity and attention to detail to deliver a rousing performance around every turn.

Dare to Compare:

For comparison, here are several other 0-60 times:

-Grand Cherokee SRT 8: 4.4 secs

-Porsche Carrera GT: 3.5 secs

-Porsche Cayenne Turbo: 4.0 secs

-Lexus IS350: 5.6 secs

-Chevrolet Corvette ZR1: 3.2 secs

For information on this super fast Cherokee SRT contact Cranbrook Dodge at 877-230-8251 or visit their website here.

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Photo via cranbrookdodge.ca

Photo via cranbrookdodge.ca

Photo via cranbrookdodge.ca

Previous story
Lincoln takes its luxury utility vehicle to new heights

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake residents asked for input on IDP final draft

An open house was held for the Sylvan Lake IDP Nov. 20 at the Senior’s Centre

Small farms would not need work place insurance under proposed bill

Bill 26, Farm Freedom and Safety Act, was introduced by Minister Devin Dreeshen Wednesday

Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS school boards facing upwards of $2 million shortfall

Insurance increases and funding cuts have caused shortfalls for local school boards

Giving Tree back in Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Friends of Bethany volunteers hung the tags on the Giving Tree in Shopper’s Drug Mart, Nov. 19

Sylvan Lake students attend youth summit on conservation

Four HJ Cody students attended the Canadian Rockies Youth Summit in Jasper, Nov. 15-17

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta MLAs reject bill for health workers who refuse service based on moral beliefs

Bill would have meant workers could not be sued for refusing to provide services like abortions

Study finds microplastics in all remote Arctic beluga whales tested

Lead author Rhiannon Moore says she wasn’t expecting to see so many microplastics so far north

Millet gas station robbed, worker bear sprayed

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Armed Robbery, Seek information and ID Suspect

Environmental group’s lawsuit seeks to quash ‘anti-Alberta’ inquiry

UCP launched inquiry into where Canadian environmental charities get their funding

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

Woman calls 911 to say she was late for train, asks Ontario police for ‘emergency ride’

Peel Regional Police received more than 180,000 improper calls so far this year

Most Read