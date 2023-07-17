What would a $300,000-plus Cadillac EV look like? Time to find out…

If the cream always rises to the top, then the Celestiq is likely the creamiest vehicle that Cadillac has ever created. PHOTO: CADILLAC

The luxury-class battery-electric hatchback will also be the rarest and most expensive vehicle in the brand’s lineup. The flagship Celestiq won’t be rolling off a traditional production line. Nope, it will be hand-assembled, six cars at a time — at a pace of fewer than two vehicles completed in a day — by a team working in a secure “clean room,”called the Artisan Center, at General Motors in Warren, Mich.

Each one of these bespoke cruisers will be built to order and overseen by a concierge who will keep tabs on assembly and delivery timing.

This Cadillac bears some resemblance to the Lyriq EV utility vehicle, at least from the front, and uses that model’s Ultium platform.

The bright aluminum nosepiece fronts a sleek roofline that mostly consists of a glass panel with variable tinting. All four doors can be opened and closed remotely when approaching or leaving the vehicle, or by pushing a button discretely positioned near each side window. There are no exterior handles to upset the perfectly smooth bodywork.

The long and low Celestiq rides on a version of General Motors’ Ultium EV platform. Front and rear electric motors make an estimated net 600 horsepower. PHOTO: CADILLAC

The massive hockey-stick-shaped taillights beside the liftgate complement the slightly smaller versions located behind the rear tires. Technically, there are no taillights in the traditional sense.

Combined with a lower stance and massive 23-inch wheels, the Celestiq’s distinctive look is unlike that of any other luxury passenger car built today.

Aiding in the Celestiq’s low profile, the thousands of battery cells — which each resemble slightly larger versions of AA batteries — are positioned horizontally instead of vertically within the pack. Cadillac says this lowers the car’s centre of gravity, which improves overall handling and provides a more spacious interior.

The Celestiq’s air suspension also uses constantly adjusting adaptive magnetic ride control. The dampers use a fluid that changes viscosity depending on the electrical current sent to them. This can smooth out bumps and also provide handling improvements. For example, active roll control reduces the vehicle’s tendency to lean when turning.

Also standard is active rear steering. During low-speed maneuvering, the rear wheels can turn up to 3.5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels. The rear wheels can also turn in the same direction as the front wheels for better /smoother tracking (less yaw) when turning at higher speeds.

A sprawling 55-inch display panel runs the width of the dash. There’s also an 11-inch tablet-style screen located in the console. PHOTO: CADILLAC

Highlighting the Celestiq’s aluminum-trimmed four-seat cabin are the five display screens. In front, there’s a sprawling 55-inch display and a console-mounted 11-inch touchscreen. Rear passengers each get 12.6-inch screens mounted to the front seatbacks, plus an 8.0-inch screen on the console.

Just as notable is the 42-speaker AKG Studio Reference Audio System; four speakers can project sound outside the vehicle, even when it’s moving. Active noise cancellation is of course part of the system.

The Celestiq’s all-wheel-drive system has front and rear electric motors, unofficially rated at 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. Cadillac estimates up to 300 miles (480 kilometres) of range on a full charge. A zero-to-60-mph (96-km/h) time of 3.8 seconds is also projected.

Cadillac estimates that for every 10 minutes connected to a commercial-grade fast charger, the Celestiq’s battery will gain enough juice for 125 kilometres of range.

The regenerative braking system converts kinetic braking energy into electrical energy for the battery. It can be set up to bring the car to a complete stop without the driver touching the brake pedal.

The two-place rear seat provides beautifully integrated seatback entertainment screens and a control display in the console. PHOTO: CADILLAC

A separate 48-volt electrical system supports the climate system, power-seat adjustments and other operations.

At an estimated $300,000-plus in Canada, the Celestiq comes with quad-zone climate control, remote auto parking/unparking and interior/exterior camera surveillance. Also standard is GM’s Ultra Cruise hands-free driver assist that works on nearly every paved surface in the Canada and the United States.

The Celestiq becomes the most expensive model in Cadillac’s lineup, by a long shot, outstripping other luxury liners such as the Mercedes-Maybach, the Bentley Flying Spur, but not the $400,000-plus Rolls-Royce Ghost or Phantom.

The first Celestiq is expected to arrive in December, but with a growing reservation list, and with such low volume, it could take some time before supply catches up with demand.

What you should know: 2024 Cadillac Celestiq

Type: All-wheel-drive full-size electric hatchback

Motors (h.p.): Front and rear electric (600 net, est.)

Transmission: Single speed

Market position: The limited-production Celestiq becomes Cadillac’s flagship EV and sets the tone for the brand. The automaker appears to be making every effort to maintain the car’s exclusivity, especially relating to performance and content.

Points: An incredible styling and technology statement. • Bespoke interior finishings specified by the purchaser. • Dual electric motors deliver more than sufficient horsepower and torque. • It’s a lot of car for only four people, though. • Hand-built and expensive, but with so few being produced, Cadillac will have no trouble finding buyers. • A 42-speaker audio system? Really?

Active safety: Blind-spot warning with cross-traffic backup alert (std.); active cruise control (std.); front and rear emergency braking (std.); inattentive-driver alert (std.); lane-departure warning (std.); pedestrian warning (std.)

L/100 km equivalency (city/hwy): n.a.

Base price (incl. destination): $300,000-plus (est.)

BY COMPARISON

Mercedes-AMG EQS

Base price: $197,500

Hatchback makes up to 751 h.p. Estimated maximum range is 445 kms.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Base price: $280,000

Plug-in sedan uses a twin-turbo V-6 and electric motor to make 536 h.p.

BMW i7

Base price: $161,000

New-for-2023 two-motor EV makes 536 h.p. Range estimate is 480 kms.

– written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

