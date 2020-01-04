Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts

Nurse will donate $5 for every point her Women’s National Basketball League team scores over the next five games

Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse is stepping up to help those affected by the wildfires currently raging through Australia.

Nurse said on Twitter that she will donate $5 for every point her Women’s National Basketball League team scores over the next five games. Nurse plays for the Canberra Capitals in the eight-team Australia-based league.

“Australia has been my home away from home for the last 2 years thanks to the WNBL,” said Nurse, adding the money will be split between the Salvation Army Australia and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

“The devastation from these ongoing fires here in Australia is so heart breaking,” Nurse, who plays for the New York Liberty during the WNBA season, said in an earlier tweet. “In Canberra we are under a constant cover of smoke and I can’t even imagine what it is like for all of those evacuating sending prayers to all affected … stay safe.”

Teammate Kelsey Griffin and her wife Erin pledged to match Nurse’s donation through Erin’s Twitter account.

The Capitals lost 94-90 to the Bendigo Spirit on Friday in the opening game of Nurse’s pledge. Nurse had 17 points in the game.

The wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia have left at least 19 people dead and 1,400 homes destroyed.

Other athletes contributing to relief efforts include tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who has pledged $200 for every ace he serves this month.

Kyrgios had 20 aces in host Australia’s opening ATP Cup win over Germany on Thursday in Brisbane.

PHOTOS: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Residential snow plow triggered in Sylvan Lake

A recent snowfall has triggered a full residential snow plow of A, B, C and DT Routes.

Series shot in Sylvan Lake now streaming world-wide

Abracadavers was partially shot in Sylvan Lake during the summer of 2017

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake celebrates New Year’s with a bang

The annual New Years Fireworks was held Jan. 1, beginning around 7 p.m.

VIDEO: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ stars on emotional end to beloved Canadian comedy

CBC comedy about the formerly wealthy Rose family has become an international sensation

Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed early Friday

Late overtime goal puts Blades over Rebels

Rebels will look to regroup Saturday against Moose Jaw

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

Bashaw native Darren Throop appointed to Order of Canada

CEO of entertainment giant eOne born and raised in Bashaw

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

Blackfalds RCMP investigate armed car jacking

Two males steal Mitsubishi Lancer after showing what appeared to be shotguns

Most Read