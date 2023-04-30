5 things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Macklem will be at an event hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on the Canadian economy and the central bank’s outlook. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Some of Canada’s largest cities will release their home sales figures for April this week. The Calgary Real Estate Board is expected to release its numbers on Monday followed by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver on Tuesday. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board will release its April home sales numbers on Wednesday.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Companies Ltd. will report its first-quarter results and hold a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday morning followed by the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. The company announced in April that Galen Weston is stepping back from day-to-day operations in a senior leadership shuffle that will see Per Bank, chief executive of Denmark’s leading grocery retailer Salling Group A/S, join Loblaw as CEO in early 2024.

Telecom earnings

The telecommunications sector will be in the spotlight on Thursday when Telus Corp. and BCE Inc. report their first-quarter results and hold their annual meetings. The results follow Rogers Communication Inc.’s completion of its deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc.’s acquisition of Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless business.

Macklem event

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will be at an event Thursday hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade and participate in a discussion on the Canadian economy and the central bank’s outlook. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent at its April rate decision, but according to its summary of deliberations it did consider raising the rate.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for April on Friday. The Canadian economy added 35,000 jobs in March amid strong population growth, as the unemployment rate came in at five per cent for the fourth consecutive month.

The Canadian Press

