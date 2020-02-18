The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada expects hit in Q1 of 2020 due to novel coronavirus and MAX grounding

The outlook came as Air Canada reported a fourth-quarter profit of $152 million

Air Canada says its first quarter is expected to be hurt by the suspension of flights to mainland China and from Toronto to Hong Kong due to the novel coronavirus, the continued grounding of its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and increased maintenance and pension costs.

The airline says it expects its first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be about $200 million lower than the first quarter of 2019.

The outlook came as Air Canada reported a fourth-quarter profit of $152 million or 56 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $360 million or $1.33 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The fourth quarter of 2019 included foreign exchange gains of $92 million while the last three months of 2018 included foreign exchange losses of $444 million.

On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $47 million or 17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with an adjusted profit of $55 million or 20 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Operating revenue totalled nearly $4.43 billion, up from nearly $4.23 in the same quarter a year earlier.

READ MORE: More airlines, including Air Canada, drop flights to China as virus spreads

READ MORE: Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

737 MaxCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection amid online challenge

Just Posted

Sponsorships for Sylvan Lake Flags of Remembrance now open

Twenty sponsorships have already sold for the ceremony set to take place in September

United We Roll convoy rolls through Sylvan Lake and Eckville

It has been one year since the United We Roll convoy made its way from Alberta to Ottawa

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers wash over Red Deer

The Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers defeated Red Deer 7-0 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 14

Ponoka wilderness survivalist takes on ‘Alone: The Beast’

Show premieres Feb. 13, episode featuring Edwards airs Feb. 20

Alberta RCMP play cupid with #VehicleValentines

Twice a week valentines will be sent from the Alberta RCMP social media accounts

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Shooting incident in Poplar Grove

VW sedan may be linked to Wetaskiwin gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking witnesses to car-jacking

Armed theft resulted in two subjects facing multiple charges

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read